'It’s definitely been a blessing:' Skyline grad Nelah Roberts thriving at BYU - East Idaho News

Note: As a bonus to our readers who have followed us into Year 2, the East Idaho Sports staff will post a special story on Sundays – Could be a column, opinion, feature, or just something fun and goofy. Hope you enjoy and thanks again for coming along on this journey.

PROVO, Utah – Nelah Roberts built a legacy as one of the top distance runners in Idaho high school history.

The former Skyline High standout won four cross country state titles and dominated the 1,600 and 3,200 races during the spring track seasons.

She finished her high school career with 13 individual state titles and numerous records.

But she wasn’t finished.

Roberts is continuing her legacy in Provo as a sophomore at Brigham Young University.

She was heavily recruited out of high school, with Tennessee, Oklahoma State, Northern Arizona, Boise State and Utah State, among others, showing interest.

But it was BYU that won the recruiting derby.

And how’s that decision going for Roberts?

As a freshman, she was part of the Cougars’ team that won the NCAA team title last year.

This season, Roberts finished third on the team at the NCAA championships, crossing 41st in a personal-best time of 19:22.90 as BYU added a runner-up team trophy.

Two seasons, a national title and second-place trophy, and apparently no limit on how fast or how much hardware Roberts can add to her legacy. Individually, she was one spot away from earning All-American honors at this year’s NCAA meet.

Nelah Roberts with the NCAA trophy. | Courtesy BYU Photo.

East Idaho Sports recently talked to Roberts about her time at BYU.

Q: During the recruiting process there were a lot of schools showing interest. When you looked at BYU at the time, did you envision what’s happened the last two years? A national title, a runner-up finish. Did you see that early on?

A: I did because coach (Diljeet) Taylor has had a lot of success years before I came … Just being a part of what the program has always been good at has been super special … It’s definitely been a blessing how it’s all panned out.

Q: Obviously you were running a 5k in high school. What’s the adjustment been like running a 6K? In high school you know your pace, you know in the final mile you’re going all-out. The 6k is obviously different.

A: It’s been perfect. I’m more of a long distance girl … I grind a little more. It’s been a great adjustment … It’s helped me just being able to pick people off who are dying. That’s my advantage.

Q: Did that take some time to get used to? That extra distance?

A: Once you get the workouts down it translates very well to the race.

The BYU team celebrates at the NCAA championships. | Courtesy BYU Photo.

Q: Back in high school you weren’t really challenged a lot, especially at the state races. What’s that been like knowing that not only are your teammates going to challenge you and push you, but when you’re at a meet where you’re running against the top runners in the country … what’s that been like compared to high school where you really didn’t have a lot to worry about? What’s that adjustment been like?

A: It’s been so fun. It’s something I really wanted and was craving my senior year in high school … It’s been so fun to have them, the older girls, to look up to them and what they’re doing. I definitely do have people to work with and be able to gauge off of. It’s been super fun.

Q: You’re majoring in exercise science?

A: Actually it’s speech pathology.

Q: What got you interested in that?

A: I wanted something I could balance with running … A few girls on the team are actually doing that too.

Q: What does that entail?

A: It qualifies me to be an assistant … I would need a Master’s to become a speech pathologist.

Q: Is that what you want to pursue?

A: I think so. Maybe not 100%, but I think I would like to eventually.

Q: What’s your favorite class?

A: Probably my hardest one right now is anatomy of the human body. It’s very intense and a lot of work, but it’s super interesting. I feel like I’m always learning new stuff.

Q: What’s your best memory of these past two years?

A: Our coach does a great job of including everyone on the team … only some get to travel and race … probably my favorite was when we went to Disneyland (last year) after we won (the NCAA title). It was super fun, especially for a freshman.

Q: Last year you ran in the NCAA meet but didn’t score. This year you finished third on the team and contributed points. I know you’re a very competitive person. I don’t know if you were disappointed last year, but this year you contributed … did you see that progress you made over one year?

A: Coming into this cross country season, I’m more of a cross country girl, so my coach had high expectations for me this season. As a freshman … I was happy just to be in that race (NCAA championships). That’s an accomplishment in itself. I wanted to build off of that and do better than last year … My ultimate goal was to be All-American, which is top 40, and I was 41st.

Q: A little more motivation for next year?

A: Yep.

Q: Anything else you want to add about your two seasons at BYU?

A: Our coach has instilled this notion of gratitude in all of us. I can’t believe how well this has panned out. I’ve loved it here … It’s a great team and people, people on the line and people not on the line, all make a difference and we have a great team culture. I’m so grateful to be here.