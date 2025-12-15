 Leadore's Azelynn Jones signs to run a Southwestern Oregon - East Idaho News
Girls Basketball

Sat

Aberdeen

23

Wendell

53

Girls Basketball

Sat

Soda Springs

45

Declo

38

Girls Basketball

Sat

Malad

59

West Side

39

Girls Basketball

Sat

Borah

48

Hillcrest

49

Girls Basketball

Sat

Rigby

40

Lehi

26

Girls Basketball

Sat

Raft River

20

Butte County

55

Boys Basketball

Sat

Coeur d'Alene

45

Hillcrest

36

Boys Basketball

Sat

Shelley

52

Century

48

college signing

Leadore’s Azelynn Jones signs to run a Southwestern Oregon

  Published at
Allan Steele

Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com

Leadore runner Azelynn Jones recently signed to run cross country and track for Southwestern Oregon Community College in Coos Bay, Oregon. | Courtesy photo.
Leadore runner Azelynn Jones recently signed to run cross country and track for Southwestern Oregon Community College in Coos Bay, Oregon. | Courtesy photo.
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

LEADORE – Leadore’s Azelynn Jones recently signed to run cross country and track for Southwestern Oregon Community College in Coos Bay, Oregon.

Jones finished fifth this past season at the 2A state cross country championships in a personal-best time of 19:12.75. She finished third and eighth, respectively, at the previous two state meets.

On the track, Jones finished fifth in the 1,600 and second in the 3,200 at last year’s state meet.

Jones is also involved in the Business Professionals of America, yearbook, and is the Leadore student body president.

Her mother Tawna Jones said in an email that Azelynn plans to study pre-Med with an emphasis in radiology/ultrasound. 

sports logo Get more sports news here

SUBMIT A CORRECTION