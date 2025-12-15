Leadore's Azelynn Jones signs to run a Southwestern Oregon - East Idaho News

LEADORE – Leadore’s Azelynn Jones recently signed to run cross country and track for Southwestern Oregon Community College in Coos Bay, Oregon.

Jones finished fifth this past season at the 2A state cross country championships in a personal-best time of 19:12.75. She finished third and eighth, respectively, at the previous two state meets.

On the track, Jones finished fifth in the 1,600 and second in the 3,200 at last year’s state meet.

Jones is also involved in the Business Professionals of America, yearbook, and is the Leadore student body president.

Her mother Tawna Jones said in an email that Azelynn plans to study pre-Med with an emphasis in radiology/ultrasound.