Ririe's Lucy Boone shattered her personal-best time to finally win a state championship - East Idaho News

RIRIE – Lucy Boone had been close before, finishing second at the cross country state championships in 2024 (3A) and in 2023 (2A).

Boone had bigger goals in 2025 and had won seven of eight races entering this year’s state meet.

“I think I’m more excited this year than I’ve ever been,” Boone said prior to the state championships.

The Ririe senior concluded her high school career with her best race, clocking a personal-best time of 18:05.3 to win the 3A state title and help the Bulldogs claim a state runner-up trophy.

The East Idaho Sports Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year broke 19 minutes for the second time this season after clocking 18:58.8 at the Blake Stephens Invitational in October.

The state championship race was fast and competitive, with the top six runners each finishing under 19 minutes. The top 22 runners all finished with personal-best times.

Boone held off former state champion Bella Spencer of West Jefferson and Andrea Anderson of North Fremont. Eliza Bingham of North Fremont, Ellie Woods of Soda Springs, Aezlyn Summers of Malad and Jayci Baxter of Ririe all finished in the top eight.

“There’s a lot of pressure, but it’s more exciting,” Boone said of the expectations for her and the Ririe team at the state championships.