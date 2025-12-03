 Rockland rides stifling defense, distributed offense to season-opening win - East Idaho News
Boys Basketball

Mon

Murtaugh

29

@Rockland

51

Boys Basketball

Mon

Taylor's Crossing

67

@Castleford

63

Girls Basketball

Nov 25

Rigby

47

@Pocatello

30

Girls Basketball

Nov 25

West Side

55

@Firth

61

Girls Basketball

Nov 25

Ririe

29

@Bear Lake

65

Girls Basketball

Nov 25

Sugar-Salem

72

@Butte County

56

Girls Basketball

Nov 25

Grace

42

@Soda Springs

34

Girls Basketball

Nov 25

Watersprings

27

@North Gem

28

prep boys basketball

Rockland rides stifling defense, distributed offense to season-opening win

  Published at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Rockland Woodrow Lowder
Rockland High School senior Woodrow Lowder shoots a free throw during a Bulldogs home game last season. Lowder scored a game-high 12 points in Rockland’s season-opening win over the Murtaugh Red Devils Monday night. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com
ROCKLAND — The Rockland Bulldogs used a balanced scoring attack and suffocating defense to earn a season-opening home victory over the Murtaugh Red Devils Monday night.

The Bulldogs (1-0, 0-0) finished with a third-place trophy at last season’s state tournament, and look to improve on that success this year. They started that journey with an impressive 51-29 win over 2A Murtaugh (0-1, 0-0).

Rockland clamped the Red Devils from the tip, allowing just three points in the first quarter, and led 39-15 through three quarters of play — after erupting for 20 points of their own in the third.

What little offense came from the two teams in the first half was courtesy of Rockland’s senior guard Woodrow Lowder, who scored all of his game-high 12 points, of his team’s 19, before the break.

In the second half, senior Isaac Held and junior Brayzen Gibbs took over the scoring responsibilities, finishing with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Murtaugh was led by senior Broxton Widmier, who dropped eight points, all of which coming in the second half.

The Bulldogs will be back in action Friday night, when they face the host Panthers at Carey High School as part of the Carey Holiday Tournament. They will not be back at Rockland until Dec. 17, when they host Raft River.

