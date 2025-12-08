Scrumptious, sweet homemade caramel popcorn - East Idaho News

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

No holiday gift or snack is quite as scrumptious as this recipe for caramel corn. It features freshly popped popcorn coated in a sweet homemade caramel sauce. Ingredients 1 cup honey

1 cup unsalted butter

1 cup packed brown sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

3 gallons popped popcorn

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon butter flavoring (can use more vanilla instead) Instructions Preheat oven to 250 degrees. Grease two large baking sheets. In a heavy saucepot, combine the butter, honey, brown sugar, and salt. Place over medium heat and stir continuously until it comes to a boil. Stop stirring and let boil, undisturbed, for three minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the baking soda and flavorings. Place 1/2 of the cooled popcorn in a large dishpan (I do mine in two batches) and pour over half of the caramel sauce. Stir until evenly coated. Spread onto baking sheet and repeat with remainder on another baking sheet. Place in the oven and bake at 250 for one hour, stirring every 15 minutes. Allow to cool and break apart before placing in an airtight container.

