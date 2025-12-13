Watch Day 3 of TitleOne Tip-Off Classic games here - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Hillcrest Knights are just one win away from claiming the inaugural TitleOne Tip-Off Classic girls’ championship. They will face the Borah Lions at 6:30 p.m. Saturday for that honor.

The boys’ championship will pit the Boise Brave against the Star Valley (WY) Braves, at 8 p.m. — a matchup of what has been the top defensive team at the tournament, Boise, against the top offensive team, Star Valley.

But those games won’t be the only action on championship Saturday, which will feature eight more games.

Among the packed schedule, the Century Diamondbacks and Shelley Russets will battle for seventh place in the boys’ bracket, while the Hillcrest Knights will take on Coeur d’Alene for the boys’ consolation championship. All eight games will be streamed exclusively on EastIdahoSports.com.

RELATED | Watch Day 2 of TitleOne Tip-Off Classic games here

RELATED | Watch Day 1 of TitleOne Tip-Off Classic games here

RELATED | This weekend’s TitleOne Tip-Off Classic to offer hoops with a cause — 16 causes, actually

Saturday’s schedule 9:30 a.m. – Kimberly vs. Burley (girls’ 7th-place game)

11 a.m. – Shelley vs. Century (boys’ 7th-place game)

12:30 pm. – Sandpoint vs. Twin Falls (girls’ consolation championship)

2 p.m. – Hillcrest vs. Coeur d’Alene (boys’ consolation championship)

3:30 p.m. – Mountain Home vs. Bishop Kelly (girls’ 3rd-place game)

5 p.m. – Sandpoint vs. Vallivue (boys’ 3rd-place game)

6:30 p.m. – Hillcrest vs. Borah (girls’ championship game)

8 p.m. – Boise vs. Star Valley (WY) (boys’ championship game)

9:30 a.m. – Kimberly vs. Burley (girls’ 7th-place game)

Jocelyn Lloyd connected on four 3-pointers and led Burley (7-2) with 24 points as the Bobcats defeated Kimberly 69-50 in the girls seventh-place game. Ady Osborne topped Kimberly (2-8) with 18 points.

11 a.m. – Shelley vs. Century (boys’ 7th-place game)