Bengals drop 2026 football schedule, including Week 0 home opener - East Idaho News

ISU football

Bengals drop 2026 football schedule, including Week 0 home opener

Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

ISU Train Bell Trophy
The Idaho State Bengals celebrate their victory over the Weber State Wildcats by carrying the Train Bell Trophy onto the field at the ICCU Dome. ISU finished the 2025 season with a 6-6 overall record, 5-3 in conference, including rivalry wins over Weber State and the University of Idaho to close out the season. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com
POCATELLO — Coming off their best season in nearly a decade, the Idaho State Bengals have released their 2026 football schedule.

The Bengals finished the 2025 season with six wins, tying 2018 for a program-high since the 2014 team went 8-4. Their five conference wins also matched the 2018 output — and included rivalry game victories over Weber State University and the University of Idaho.

Entering season No. 4 under current head coach Cody Hawkins, the Bengals are building on a ton of positives. And now both the team and its fans have targets for the upcoming campaign.

The University recently released its full 2026 schedule.

Among the notable games are a Week 0 home opener against the Virginia Military Institute, an Oct. 3 conference opener at home against Northern Arizona University and a Nov. 21 visit from the Idaho Vandals in a senior night rivalry game that will determine the Potato State Trophy’s home campus for the following year.

Both the Potato State Trophy and Train Bell Trophy — part of the Bengals’ rivalry with the Weber State Wildcats — currently reside in Pocatello.

ISU last appeared in the FCS Playoffs in 1983, and will look to end that drought next year behind quarterback Jordan Cooke, running back Dason Brooks and a much-improved offensive line and defensive unit.

All-Conference selections kicker Trajan Sinatra (San Jose State) and safety Rylan Leathers (Tulsa) departed the program in the transfer portal.

