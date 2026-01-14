COURTROOM INSIDER | Hockey game turned hack nightmare. How we became victims of cyber fraud. - East Idaho News

COURTROOM INSIDER | Hockey game turned hack nightmare. How we became victims of cyber fraud.Published at
Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” Nate and Erica Eaton were sitting at a hockey game on Friday night when their phones started to buzz. And they wouldn’t stop.
They soon learned they were the victims of a fraudster and have spent the past few days trying to get to the bottom of it.
The Eatons share their personal experience, what they’ve learned, what you need to know and cybersecurity expert Ryusei Kent joins them with some helpful tips.
Watch in the video player above.
Courtroom Insider is sponsored by Newspapers.com, your ultimate destination for exploring the mysteries of the past. Whether you're interested in famous crimes or long-forgotten cases, Newspapers.com gives you a front-row seat to more than 300 years of true crime. Uncover eyewitness accounts, crime scene photos, news reports, and more in 28,000 easy-to-search historical newspapers from across the U.S. and beyond.