 Photo of the Week: Wrestlers, hoopers prepare for playoffs with Tiger-Grizz, conference play - East Idaho News
Girls Basketball

Sat

Pocatello

63

Burley

57

Girls Basketball

Sat

Wendell

18

Malad

69

Girls Basketball

Sat

Preston

45

Bear Lake

55

Girls Basketball

Sat

Leadore

47

North Gem

16

Girls Basketball

Sat

Butte County

53

Murtaugh

34

Girls Basketball

Sat

Carey

67

Challis

42

Girls Basketball

Sat

Bonneville

32

Madison

57

Boys Basketball

Sat

Salmon

65

West Jefferson

68

Through the lens

Photo of the Week: Wrestlers, hoopers prepare for playoffs with Tiger-Grizz, conference play

  Published at  | Updated at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Blackfoot Keanna Conrad beats Syracuse (UT) Amelia Roennebeck
Blackfoot High School’s Keanna Conrad (top) beats Syracuse (UT)’s Amelia Roennebeck in the girls’ 135-pounds championship match at the Tiger-Grizz Invitational at Skyline High School, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2025. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com
EASTERN IDAHO — Last week brought east Idaho more basketball action, as both boys and girls teams tune up for the fast-approaching playoffs, along with the biggest wrestling tournament in eastern Idaho.

Hundreds of wrestlers, representing dozens of schools from across the state and neighboring states, were in Idaho Falls over the weekend for the annual Tiger-Grizz Invitational. Local athletes fared well, collecting more than half of the available first-place medals.

But there was also a plethora of basketball action, with the girls’ playoffs set to begin next week.

Here are some of our favorite pictures from last week’s action.

Greysen Packer of South Fremont (white singlet) battles Kacen Jones of Corner Canyon in the 120-pound finals Saturday at the Tiger-Grizz Invitational. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com.
South Fremont’s Greysen Packer (white singlet) battles Corner Canyon (UT)’s Kacen Jones in the 120-pound finals Saturday at the Tiger-Grizz Invitational. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com.

Thunder Ridge Taylor Brown beats West Jefferson Alena Messerli
Thunder Ridge’s Taylor Brown (top) beats West Jefferson Alena Messerli in the 100-pound finals at the Tiger-Grizz Invitational. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Marsh Valley's 5-foot-7 Jaxson Smith dunks
Marsh Valley’s 5-foot-7 Jaxson Smith dunks during an Eagles practice. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Idaho Falls Johnny Pyper shoots over Skyline Duncan Howell | Courtesy Joe Williams
Idaho Falls junior Johnny Pyper shoots a fall-away jumper over the contest of Skyline sophomore Duncan Howell during the Tigers’ victory over the Grizz at Idaho Falls High School. | Photo courtesy Joe Williams

Preston Wayd Bailey
Sophomore Wayd Bailey makes a lunging save during Preston’s visit to Century. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Pocatello boys basketball
The Pocatello bench reacts to a big shot during the Thunder’s fourth-quarter comeback victory over crosstown conference rival Century. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Hillcrest Kaia Kesler
Hillcrest’s Kaia Kesler attacks the open lane during the Knights’ victory over Shelley. | Photo courtesy Amy Ward

Rigby Allie Danise
Rigby’s Allie Danise battles Highland’s Reese Ward for a rebound during the Trojans road victory over the conference rival Rams. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Preston Wayd Bailey
Preston’s Wayd Bailey shoots a fall-away jumper over Century’s Greyson Christensen. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

