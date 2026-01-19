Photo of the Week: Wrestlers, hoopers prepare for playoffs with Tiger-Grizz, conference play - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — Last week brought east Idaho more basketball action, as both boys and girls teams tune up for the fast-approaching playoffs, along with the biggest wrestling tournament in eastern Idaho.

Hundreds of wrestlers, representing dozens of schools from across the state and neighboring states, were in Idaho Falls over the weekend for the annual Tiger-Grizz Invitational. Local athletes fared well, collecting more than half of the available first-place medals.

But there was also a plethora of basketball action, with the girls’ playoffs set to begin next week.

Here are some of our favorite pictures from last week’s action.

South Fremont’s Greysen Packer (white singlet) battles Corner Canyon (UT)’s Kacen Jones in the 120-pound finals Saturday at the Tiger-Grizz Invitational. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com.

Thunder Ridge’s Taylor Brown (top) beats West Jefferson Alena Messerli in the 100-pound finals at the Tiger-Grizz Invitational. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Marsh Valley’s 5-foot-7 Jaxson Smith dunks during an Eagles practice. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Idaho Falls junior Johnny Pyper shoots a fall-away jumper over the contest of Skyline sophomore Duncan Howell during the Tigers’ victory over the Grizz at Idaho Falls High School. | Photo courtesy Joe Williams

Sophomore Wayd Bailey makes a lunging save during Preston’s visit to Century. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

The Pocatello bench reacts to a big shot during the Thunder’s fourth-quarter comeback victory over crosstown conference rival Century. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Hillcrest’s Kaia Kesler attacks the open lane during the Knights’ victory over Shelley. | Photo courtesy Amy Ward

Rigby’s Allie Danise battles Highland’s Reese Ward for a rebound during the Trojans road victory over the conference rival Rams. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com