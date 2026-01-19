Photo of the Week: Wrestlers, hoopers prepare for playoffs with Tiger-Grizz, conference play - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — Last week brought east Idaho more basketball action, as both boys and girls teams tune up for the fast-approaching playoffs, along with the biggest wrestling tournament in eastern Idaho.
Hundreds of wrestlers, representing dozens of schools from across the state and neighboring states, were in Idaho Falls over the weekend for the annual Tiger-Grizz Invitational. Local athletes fared well, collecting more than half of the available first-place medals.
But there was also a plethora of basketball action, with the girls’ playoffs set to begin next week.
Here are some of our favorite pictures from last week’s action.
Be sure to visit the public Facebook group ‘East Idaho News – Sports’ and vote for your favorite — here. The winner, selected Wednesday at noon, will take the place as the group’s header photo until a new Photo of the Week winner is chosen next week.