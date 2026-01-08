 Poky powers past Shelley late behind latest monster performance from Lusk - East Idaho News
Girls Basketball

Wed

Shelley

50

Pocatello

52

Girls Basketball

Wed

Teton

42

American Falls

37

Girls Basketball

Wed

West Side

42

Aberdeen

46

Girls Basketball

Wed

Malad

58

Declo

32

Girls Basketball

Wed

Highland

31

Thunder Ridge

49

Girls Basketball

Wed

Madison

33

Rigby

58

Girls Basketball

Wed

Blackfoot

53

Idaho Falls

28

Girls Basketball

Wed

Bear Lake

37

Sugar-Salem

58

prep girls basketball

Poky powers past Shelley late behind latest monster performance from Lusk

  Published at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Pocatello Brynlee Pool
Pocatello junior Brynlee Pool drives to the hoop against Shelley senior Riley Carlson during the Thunder’s 52-50 victory at Pocatello High School Wednesday. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com


POCATELLO — A game that went back and forth all night was decided in the closing seconds on a turnover from a Shelley team looking to knot things up.

Pocatello juniors Brynlee Pool and Adelyn Shuler each went 1-for-2 at the free-throw line in the game’s final 30 seconds, leaving the door slightly open for Shelley. The Russets (2-11, 1-4), though, could not get a late shot off, turning possession over on their own side of the court with just under 10 seconds remaining in an eventual 52-50 win for the Thunder (8-5, 2-0).

Shelley Riley Carlson
Shelley’s Riley Carlson gets to the hoop against Poky’s Madysen Torngren (15). | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Poky entered the game coming off a 1-2 finish at the East Idaho Holiday Shootout, and fell into a 10-6 first-quarter hole. But the Thunder got things rolling in the second, behind nine points from senior Abby Lusk and five from Pool, cutting the Shelley lead to 28-27.

Lusk finished the game with 27 points and 14 rebounds, leading all players in both categories. Pool added eight points, while sophomore Madysen Torngren played through an early injury to contribute a five-point, five-rebound night.

Shelley was led by junior Londyn Williams, who scored a team-high 19, and senior Riley Carlson, with 15.

The Thunder will be at home again Saturday, when they host the Bonneville Bees (7-6, 2-3).

In the midst of a seven-game slide, the Russets will host the same Bonneville team Friday night.

