Poky powers past Shelley late behind latest monster performance from Lusk - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A game that went back and forth all night was decided in the closing seconds on a turnover from a Shelley team looking to knot things up.

Pocatello juniors Brynlee Pool and Adelyn Shuler each went 1-for-2 at the free-throw line in the game’s final 30 seconds, leaving the door slightly open for Shelley. The Russets (2-11, 1-4), though, could not get a late shot off, turning possession over on their own side of the court with just under 10 seconds remaining in an eventual 52-50 win for the Thunder (8-5, 2-0).

Shelley’s Riley Carlson gets to the hoop against Poky’s Madysen Torngren (15). | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Poky entered the game coming off a 1-2 finish at the East Idaho Holiday Shootout, and fell into a 10-6 first-quarter hole. But the Thunder got things rolling in the second, behind nine points from senior Abby Lusk and five from Pool, cutting the Shelley lead to 28-27.

Lusk finished the game with 27 points and 14 rebounds, leading all players in both categories. Pool added eight points, while sophomore Madysen Torngren played through an early injury to contribute a five-point, five-rebound night.

Shelley was led by junior Londyn Williams, who scored a team-high 19, and senior Riley Carlson, with 15.

The Thunder will be at home again Saturday, when they host the Bonneville Bees (7-6, 2-3).

In the midst of a seven-game slide, the Russets will host the same Bonneville team Friday night.