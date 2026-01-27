 Rockland's Permann is short in stature but huge in heart - East Idaho News
Girls Basketball

Fri

Pocatello

50

Preston

46

Girls Basketball

Fri

Sugar-Salem

60

Jerome

30

Girls Basketball

Fri

North Fremont

76

Challis

24

Girls Basketball

Fri

Blackfoot

69

Bonneville

38

Girls Basketball

Fri

Hillcrest

71

Idaho Falls

46

Girls Basketball

Fri

Thunder Ridge

59

Highland

41

Girls Basketball

Fri

South Fremont

44

Firth

52

Girls Basketball

Fri

Rigby

60

Madison

38

athlete of the week

Rockland’s Permann is short in stature but huge in heart

  Published at  | Updated at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Rockland Zach Permann challenges the entire Grace Lutheran defense
Rockland High School junior Zach Permann attacks the rim against a trio of Grace Lutheran defenders during the Bulldogs’ home victory over the Royals earlier this season. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

ROCKLAND — It is perfectly natural for sports spectators to form expectations solely on aesthetics.

Basketball fans, in particular, might watch the opposing team warm up and decide which players pose the greatest threat based on size. However, as Muggsy Bogues, Spud Webb, Nate Robinson and the like have shown over the years, basing assessment of basketball abilities purely on height can be a dangerous game.

The Rockland Bulldogs have their own version of a player whose impact is far greater than his height: 5-foot-5 Zach Permann.

“He’s 5-foot-5, but he’s got a 7-foot-3-inch heart inside of him. He’s just a competitor,” head coach Shae Neal said of Permann. “It doesn’t matter who steps on the floor — your height, your weight, your quickness, whatever it is — he says, ‘I’m going to dawg down and I’m going to defend you, I’m going to work hard.'”

Permann is a linchpin in what Rockland does on both ends of the court. And despite often being the shortest player on the court, he has no problem sticking his nose in the painted area and battling for every loose ball.

He proved that Saturday, at Sho-Ban High School, when he grabbed five rebounds, several of which required he go above the Chiefs’ 6-foot-6 center Maddox Edmo-Mcarther to get.

Permann finished that 83-44 win with seven points to go with those five boards, and was a disruptor on defense as well, swiping eight steals.

His scrappiness, Neal said, has a lot to do with his being a “great teammate.” He goes the extra mile in everything he does because he doesn’t want to let his team down.

Neal offered anecdotal evidence of that, saying that last year, while the Bulldogs were battling injuries, the coach told his then-sophomore that the team needed him to be “the big man.”

“He kinda gave me the Lebron James flex, and said, ‘I got you, coach,'” Neal recalled.

A First-Team All-State performer on the football field, and East Idaho Sports 8-man football Player of the Year, Permann has helped guide Rockland (14-2, 6-0) to a 10-game winning streak and the top of the 1A Rocky Mountain Conference standings table.

That spot will be on the line this week, when the Bulldogs welcome the Watersprings Warriors (14-1, 6-0) to Rockland on Thursday for a showdown with the conference championship potentially hanging in the balance.

sports logo Get more sports news here

SUBMIT A CORRECTION