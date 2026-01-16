 Shelley cousins sign letters of intent to play college volleyball - East Idaho News
Girls Basketball

Thu

Madison

52

Thunder Ridge

55

Boys Basketball

Thu

Marsh Valley

44

South Fremont

43

Girls Basketball

Thu

Highland

57

Century

28

Girls Basketball

Thu

Hillcrest

41

Blackfoot

46

Girls Basketball

Thu

Canyon Ridge

21

Rigby

75

Girls Basketball

Thu

Alturas Prep

18

Taylor's Crossing

55

Girls Basketball

Thu

Leadore

47

Grace Lutheran

16

Girls Basketball

Thu

North Gem

45

Clark County

23

prep volleyball

Shelley cousins sign letters of intent to play college volleyball

  Published at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Shelley volleyball Josslynn Ivie (left) and Jaida Cook
Shelley’s Josslynn Ivie (left) and Jaida Cook sign separate letters of intent to play college volleyball. The cousins were part of the Russets’ state runner-up team. | Photo courtesy Nick Ivie
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

SHELLEY — A pair of cousins who played key roles in the Shelley Russets’ run to a runner-up finish at the state volleyball tournament this year have signed letters of intent to play volleyball at the college level.

Josslynn Ivie, a 6-foot middle blocker, signed her LoI to attend and play volleyball at Vernon College in Vernon, Tex. Jaida Cook, a 6-foot-1 outside hitter, signed her letter with Central Wyoming College in Riverton, Wyo.

Shelley volleyball Josslynn Ivie (left) and Jaida Cook
Josslynn Ivie (left) and Jaida Cook show off gear from the schools with which they signed to play volleyball. | Photo courtesy Nick Ivie

Both selected co-captains, along with 5A State Player of the Year Mallory Higham, Ivie and Cook led the Russets to a 27-11 record and regular season conference championship. They fell, 3-1, in the state championship match against conference rival Hillcrest.

The 27 wins were a program-best for a team that last won a state championship in 2015.

sports logo Get more sports news here

SUBMIT A CORRECTION