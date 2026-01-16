Shelley cousins sign letters of intent to play college volleyball - East Idaho News

SHELLEY — A pair of cousins who played key roles in the Shelley Russets’ run to a runner-up finish at the state volleyball tournament this year have signed letters of intent to play volleyball at the college level.

Josslynn Ivie, a 6-foot middle blocker, signed her LoI to attend and play volleyball at Vernon College in Vernon, Tex. Jaida Cook, a 6-foot-1 outside hitter, signed her letter with Central Wyoming College in Riverton, Wyo.

Josslynn Ivie (left) and Jaida Cook show off gear from the schools with which they signed to play volleyball. | Photo courtesy Nick Ivie

Both selected co-captains, along with 5A State Player of the Year Mallory Higham, Ivie and Cook led the Russets to a 27-11 record and regular season conference championship. They fell, 3-1, in the state championship match against conference rival Hillcrest.

The 27 wins were a program-best for a team that last won a state championship in 2015.