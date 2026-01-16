Shelley cousins sign letters of intent to play college volleyball - East Idaho News

Shelley cousins sign letters of intent to play college volleyballPublished at
SHELLEY — A pair of cousins who played key roles in the Shelley Russets’ run to a runner-up finish at the state volleyball tournament this year have signed letters of intent to play volleyball at the college level.
Josslynn Ivie, a 6-foot middle blocker, signed her LoI to attend and play volleyball at Vernon College in Vernon, Tex. Jaida Cook, a 6-foot-1 outside hitter, signed her letter with Central Wyoming College in Riverton, Wyo.
Both selected co-captains, along with 5A State Player of the Year Mallory Higham, Ivie and Cook led the Russets to a 27-11 record and regular season conference championship. They fell, 3-1, in the state championship match against conference rival Hillcrest.
The 27 wins were a program-best for a team that last won a state championship in 2015.