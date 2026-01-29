Sugar-Salem in the hunt for another state title while chasing a perfect season - East Idaho News

SUGAR CITY – It’s not really a competition between the Sugar-Salem boys and girls basketball teams, but the overall goal is clear.

Win a state championship.

Chasing an undefeated season is nice, but it’s the blue trophy at the end that matters.

The Digger girls head into the upcoming district tournament 21-0, while the boys team is 18-0 with three regular-season games remaining, including conference games against South Fremont and Teton.

The Sugar-Salem boys held off a good Ririe team on Tuesday, rallying in the second half after being down early.

“Every year there’s no way you think you’re going to be (undefeated) because you play in a tough conference and we play nonconference games that are super-tough,” boys coach Shawn Freeman said. “So, to be where we’re at, I wouldn’t have said that. You expect to drop one here or there.”

Freeman, in his 13th season at the helm of the Diggers, has four state titles to his credit, the last coming in 2023.

That team finished 23-3 and reeled off 14 straight wins to end the season. Freeman noted that none of his teams have finished undefeated.

“This summer, coaching these guys, there’s just a different bond and they’re really cohesive,” Freeman said. “There’s not one kid on the team that doesn’t care about the others. It’s a unique opportunity for me, because I’ve coached a lot of years and this is probably one of the most fun years I’ve had with these guys.”

Like most good teams, the Diggers have had to overcome adversity.

Senior Kaden Nate went down with an injury earlier this month and the team has had to adjust.

“I’m proud how these guys have rallied around each other,” Freeman said.

“I’ve been on varsity three years, and so far this group is so connected,” senior Ace Clark said. “They all love each other off and on the court.”

Clark noted the loss of Nate was a key point in the season.

“It was heartbreaking losing one of our best guys, but it’s brought us together … and we’re still rolling.”

The Diggers are still rolling.

Tuesday’s game against Ririe was a good matchup, Clark noted, because things won’t get easier as the postseason approaches.

“Getting kicked in the face, we needed it,” Clark said of overcoming an early deficit against the Bulldogs. “I think we’ve been a little complacent and coach got on us … great teams bounce back.”

“You want to be undefeated, but you want to have some games that test you,” added Freeman. “I tell them there’s no pressure, and (the players) know that about me. Everybody loses sometime. You just keep riding the wave and competing and making adjustments if we get down … You don’t want a cupcake season. You want somebody that’s going to push you.”

So, the unbeaten season is still alive and the march to the postseason continues.