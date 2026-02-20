Basketball Whip-Around: More upsets in the boys' basketball districts, including Teton at Sugar-Salem - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — Only one active District 6 team was able to defend its home court Thursday, as district tournaments continued across the state.

With several results that may have surprised those in attendance, the Shelley Russets and Teton Timberwolves led the way — though the Timberwolves had already earned a win at Sugar-Salem this season. Shelley, on the other hand, lost its two previous meetings with conference foe Blackfoot by a combined 19 points.

Bonneville won at Hillcrest, Idaho Falls won at Skyline and Soda Springs won at West Side, rounding out Thursday’s local upsets.

The Russets and Bees will play next Tuesday for the 5A D6 championship. The Tigers eliminated the Grizzlies and will face Hillcrest in another elimination game Saturday. Teton advances into next Thursday’s 4A D6 championship game, where they will face the winner of Sugar-Salem and South Fremont.

Here is a rundown of Thursday’s other action:

Soda Springs @ West Side

Led by a 26-point eruption from senior Cooper Thompson, the Cardinals beat the Pirates, 56-53, to earn a spot in the 3A District 4-5 championship game.

Thompson scored 21 of his game-high point total in the second half, helping Soda Springs overcome a 25-21 halftime deficit to grab a road win.

The third-ranked Cardinals will face the fourth-ranked Declo Hornets in next Thursday’s championship game, after Declo beat top-ranked Wendell Thursday — adding to the upset total. The winner will claim the district championship, while the loser will have a second shot at a state berth next Saturday.

West Side was led by senior Jaden Fuller, with 15 points.

Canyon Ridge @ Highland

Highland’s Colton Stucki drills one of his three 3-pointers during the Rams’ victory over Canyon Ridge. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

The Rams earned a spot in next Tuesday’s district championship game, where they will face a Rigby team that started the local upset run with a win at Thunder Ridge this Tuesday.

Highland was led by junior big man Colton Stucki, who scored 11 points. But nine Rams scored — seven of them putting up five or more points, in a 61-53 win.

Canyon Ridge jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead and was up 16-10 at the end of the first quarter. But Boston McCulloch, with all five of his points in the quarter, helped Highland quickly erase that deficit in the second and head into the half tied.

Due to Thunder Ridge’s loss, Highland will host the district championship game. The winner of the game will be the champions and earn a state bid, while the loser will play in next Thursday’s second-place game.

Other Thursday home wins

Preston beat Pocatello, 57-47, and will play in the 5A D5 championship next Thursday.

Malad beat Aberdeen, 82-24, and will face Wendell in a 3A D4-5 elimination game next Tuesday.

Thunder Ridge eliminated Madison, 67-56, and will face Canyon Ridge in a 6A D4-5-6 elimination game, with the winner facing the loser of Rigby-Highland for second place and a state berth next Thursday.