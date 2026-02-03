COURTROOM INSIDER | Brendan Banfield guilty and Savannah Guthrie's mom missing - East Idaho News

COURTROOM INSIDER | Brendan Banfield guilty and Savannah Guthrie’s mom missingPublished at
Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” Brendan Banfield is found guilty of killing his wife, Christine Banfield, and Joseph Ryan.
Nate Eaton breaks down the verdict, plus the latest on Savannah Guthrie’s missing mother, Nancy Guthrie.
Plus, Nate revisits Hawaii and the scene where he confronted Chad and Lori Daybell.
