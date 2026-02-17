Moist, delicious red velvet bundt cake - East Idaho News

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

This moist and lightly dense red velvet bundt cake with cream cheese frosting is perfect for the holidays or any celebration when you want to impress your guests. Ingredients 1/2 cup softened unsalted butter

1.5 cups granulated sugar

2 large eggs

1 cup buttermilk

2 tbsp red food coloring or 2 tsp of beetroot powder

1.5 tsp baking soda

1 tsp white vinegar

2 cups cake flour or all-purpose flour

3 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder

1 tsp salt Cream Cheese Frosting 8 oz softened cream cheese

4 tbsp softened unsalted butter

1 1/2 cup powdered sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/4 cup milk Instructions Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare a 10-inch bundt cake pan with nonstick baking spray. In a large bowl, using a hand or stand mixer, cream together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. In a separate bowl, mix together the red food coloring and the buttermilk, then add it, the eggs, and the vanilla into the butter mixture and mix just until combined. Stir in the baking soda and vinegar. Be sure not to overmix! Overmixing the butter and sugar or any of the steps could result in a dense cake. To keep the cake light and fluffy mix each step just until combined In a small bowl, whisk the flour, cocoa powder, and salt together. Fold the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients and then pour the cake batter into the prepared bundt cake pan. Bake for 45 to 50 minutes until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes and then invert the cake and place it on a wire rack to cool completely. Cream Cheese Frosting Start by mixing together the cream cheese and butter until smooth. Add the powdered sugar, vanilla, and milk. Mix it all together until well combined. Test the consistency with a spoon and if it needs to be thinned, add a little more milk 1 tablespoon at a time. Once desired consistency has been reached, spoon the frosting over the cake. Optional: top the frosting with chocolate powder or shavings.

