State championships: Skyline's Olague among area wrestlers ready to 'shine' - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Skyline junior Molly Olague grew up in a wrestling household and took up the sport early.

First grade to be exact.

Those early days were fun and competitive, but once she reached high school, the motivation started to change.

“I always loved the sport,” said Olague, who enters this weekend’s state tournament 40-0 and competes at 170 pounds. “When I was younger, I’d do it just to wrestle. My freshman year, it kind of clicked for me. This is something I want to do, I want to excel, I want to go to college … there’s so much opportunity in this sport.”

But things took a turn sophomore year when Olague broke her ankle and missed the start of the season. She returned to finish fourth at the state meet, and continued to improve and heal, competing in regional and national tournaments.

She earned All-American honors at the prestigious Fargo nationals.

Fast-forward to the high school junior season and Olague hasn’t slowed down.

“I feel brand new,” Olague said of her recovery from ankle surgery.

She still wears a brace on her ankle, but is pain free.

“This is my time to shine,” Olague said of her goal of winning a state title. “I put in so much work, I’ve been competing year around … I want to accomplish a goal I’ve had since freshman year.”

Greysen Packer of South Fremont (white singlet) battles Kacen Jones of Corner Canyon in the 120-pound finals of the Tiger-Grizz Invitational. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com.

Previewing the state wrestling tournament

At the Idaho Center, Nampa

Friday

9 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.-7:40 p.m.

Saturday

9 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

1 p.m.-3 p.m.

4 p.m.-7 p.m. (Finals)

BOYS

6A

Madison qualified 17 wrestlers, including two-time state champion James Hansen (157) and returning state champion McGregor Miller (215). Junior Brand’n Edstrom (120) is a two-time state runner-up.

Highland’s Sawyer Anderson (132) is a two-time state champion and hopes to get back on top of the podium after finishing third a year ago.

The Rams have 19 qualifiers and five returning medalists.

5A

Blackfoot qualified 20 wrestlers, including four returning placers, including Ty Adams (144), who was runner-up last season.

Individually, Hillcrest’s Austin Reeves (285) looks to add a second state title to his resume.

4A

American Falls is a strong challenger for a team title in what is expected to be a very competitive classification.

Nate Gugelman II (144) eyes a fourth-straight state title and Onyx Kunsaitis (150) and Blaise Turner ((190) look for repeat state titles.

Americans Fall qualified 17 wrestlers, nine of which are returning placers.

Snake River also has some impressive numbers with 25 state returners, including seven medalists. Kelton Reynolds (132) won a state title as a sophomore in 2024.

The Panthers also have a solid lineup of underclassmen that might make the podium.

Individually, sophomore Greysen Packer (120) of South Fremont looks to add another title, as does Kole Younger (126) of Marsh Valley.

3A/2A/1A

Defending state champion Malad should be the team to beat, with 20 qualifiers, including state champions Jack Willie (113) and Drake Morrison (157), along with five other returning medalists.

Perenial power Ririe has 10 qualifiers, led by state finalists Jack Jones (106) and Jack Schwendiman (138).

Carter Kimball (138) of Grace looks for a third state title, while sophomore Jake Barzee (106) of West Side looks for a second straight.

GIRLS

Thunder Ridge is expected to challenge for its second state team title, with two-time champion Shauna Anderson (190) looking for a finals run for the fourth-straight season.

The Titans qualified 11 for the state tournament.

Individually, Blackfoot’s Keanna Conrad (135) competes for a third state title, and Courtney Hunt (130) of American Falls looks for a repeat.

Junior Kinzie Williams (115) of American Falls is a strong contender for a title after finishing third and second the past two years.