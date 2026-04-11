Yellowstone National Park to open some entrances and roads to public April 17 - East Idaho News

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. (Idaho Capital Sun) — Crews with Yellowstone National Park plan to re-open some main entrances and roads to the public on April 17, weather permitting, officials announced in a press release issued this week.

Until then, bicyclists can enjoy a specific, limited section of Yellowstone roads free from cars and crowds.

Due to harsh winters and heavy snow, most park roads and entrances are closed to the public each winter and re-open in the spring.

Crews plan to open two main entrances to public vehicle traffic April 17:

The West Entrance, located in West Yellowstone, Montana.

The North Entrance, located in Gardiner, Montana.

From either entrance, visitors will be able to access several popular spots, including Old Faithful, Mammoth Hot Springs, the Lamar Valley, the Grand Canyon of Yellowstone and the Norris Geyser Basin.

The road between the North Entrance at Gardiner, Montana, and the Northeast Entrance at Cooke City, Montana, will also be accessible, as that road remains open all year.

Other main park entrances remain closed, but will be reopened throughout the spring as weather and snow conditions allow.

Park officials said early spring visitors should expect limited services to be available and many hiking paths and boardwalks to still be covered in snow. Officials encouraged all visitors to be prepared for harsh, severe winter weather and the possibility of poor driving conditions or sudden road closures.

“Anticipate possible road closures due to inclement weather and dangerous driving conditions,” Yellowstone officials wrote Wednesday. “Temporary travel restrictions or closures can occur at any time without notice. Have flexible travel plans.”

With limited service and traffic, spring is the best chance to visit Yellowstone without the crowds

Although there are increased risks to visiting Yellowstone in April, a spring visit can be a great way to beat the summer crowds and traffic, spot baby animals and enjoy the landscape during the slow transition from winter to spring.

Spring also offers intrepid cyclists a rare chance to enjoy part of Yellowstone National Park when almost nobody else is around. Before the entrances and roads open to vehicles April 17, bicyclists can enjoy riding a 49-mile section of Yellowstone’s roads beginning at West Yellowstone, Montana. From the West Entrance, cyclists can pedal to Madison Junction, the Norris Geyser Basin and Mammoth Hot Springs for the out-and-back ride.

Bicyclists are able to ride into Yellowstone National Park each spring before many of the park’s main roads open to cars. Several are seen here in April 2023. | Clark Corbin, Idaho Capital Sun

During an April 2023 bicycle ride through Yellowstone, an Idaho Capital Sun reporter spotted more animals than people, including bison, a coyote, a fox, a bald eagle, beavers, otters, loons and geese.

Although much of Yellowstone National Park is situated in Wyoming, the northern portion of the park extends into Montana and a small, roadless section of Yellowstone extends into Idaho.

The current status of Yellowstone National Park roads, maps and a list of road construction projects is updated regularly on Yellowstone’s website. Information about operating dates, seasonal closures and services is also available online.

Idaho Capital Sun is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Idaho Capital Sun maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Christina Lords for questions: info@idahocapitalsun.com.