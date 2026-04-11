Utah community steps in to help golden retriever get his smile back - East Idaho News

ST. GEORGE (KSL) — Benjamin Jones has, for the past eight years, looked forward to the smiles he gets from his golden retriever, Oakley. Late last month, however, that smile started to fade.

“We came home and noticed that there was a little bit of drool coming out of Oakley’s mouth, and it was a little more than usual,” Jones’ fiancée, Shaina Buccicardi, told KSL. “Sure enough, when we took a closer look, we noticed that the left side of his face was drooping.”

During a trip to the vet, the couple started seeing other things that were strange about Oakley, including a loss of mobility in his left eye, his head was starting to tilt and he was acting “skittish.” They also noticed that the dog was losing a significant amount of weight.

“The doctor said Oakley was experiencing Horner’s syndrome, and we were referred to see a specialist,” Buccicardi said.

Horner’s syndrome is a sudden neurological disorder of the eye caused by disruption of the sympathetic nervous pathway. The condition has various causes, including infection, trauma to the brain, tumors and other predisposed genetic causes.

With one look at their beloved family member, the couple knew they needed to find a way to bring his smile back.

Oakley, an 8-year-old golden retriever from St. George, is experiencing Horner’s syndrome. Owners Benjamin Jones and Shaina Buccicardi said that even with all they have going on, they will do what they can to help “Baby Oakley” smile again. | Benjamin Jones via KSL

Jones said he has loved watching Oakley smile wherever he goes, whether it’s on a run, out paddleboarding on the lake, or hanging out with livestock.

“Back in his youth, Oakley was extremely active,” Jones told KSL. “We’d always go paddleboarding at Sand Hollow, Gunlock and Quail Creek. He loved hiking. He also loves livestock. We have chickens, and he’s always wanting to be a big brother to the animals. When I’d take him to some of the ranches I work at, he’d always get up close and personal with the horses. He’d lay down in the dirt with them, and he’d come home smelling like horses.”

Oakley has also spent a lot of time around bulls, helping to herd the cattle at National Finals Rodeo events for years.

Jones has had Oakley since he was a puppy, and said that they have been inseparable. He also said his “Baby Oakley,” as he is often called, is a friend to everyone.

“Everyone, everywhere we went, if they didn’t know Oakley, they got to know him and they would always remember him,” Jones said. “I’d bump into those people again, and they would always remember Oakley.”

With some financial help from community members through a GoFundMe page, Oakley was able to get a CT scan earlier this week to help determine the cause of the syndrome. The couple said they are still awaiting results from the radiologist, and so far, they are learning that the issues surrounding Oakley are very complex.

“Horner’s syndrome is just one small piece of what Oakley is experiencing,” Buccicardi said. “His full picture is significantly more complex. (He has) multiple cranial nerve deficits, significant weight loss, spinal involvement identified on the CT scan, and a presentation that has genuinely puzzled and challenged his care team.”

The sad news comes at a time when the couple is preparing to marry early next month, and they said they want nothing more than to see their boy smile again as they begin their lives together. They said that even without his smile, he still manages to show how much he loves life.

“What makes this story unique isn’t the diagnosis itself,” Buccicardi said. “It’s the journey of a dog who is still wagging his tail, still excited to eat, and still happy to see his family while quietly fighting something much bigger than it appears on the surface.”