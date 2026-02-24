You have to see this! Person caught on video clinging to the back of an ambulance on a Washington freeway - East Idaho News

HITCHING A RIDE — An unknown person was caught on camera clinging to the back of a moving ambulance, and the shocking footage has since gone viral.

Video shared by KREM 2 News said the incident happened on Feb. 11 around 4 a.m. It shows a person hanging onto the back of an ambulance as it drives eastbound on I-90 near the Hamilton Street Exit in Spokane, Washington.

A truck is also seen with its hazards on, driving alongside the ambulance on the driver’s side. The person who recorded the video told the news outlet that other drivers were trying to alert those inside the ambulance about what was happening.

The ambulance eventually turned its lights on and pulled over to the side of the freeway.

A spokesperson for American Medical Response (AMR) said in a statement to KREM 2 that there was no patient on board at the time of the incident.

“This type of incident is extremely rare for AMR, and the safety of our patients, our crews, and the public is always our top priority,” Amy Link of Spokane AMR said in a written statement to The Seattle Times. “Upon becoming aware, our crew immediately pulled over safely and notified our dispatch center as soon as possible. Washington State Patrol was contacted, and the individual left before they arrived. We do not have any information to share about the individual.”

This wasn’t the first time a person was caught hitching a ride near that same freeway exit. Back in September 2024, KREM 2 News reported a man was spotted riding on the exterior of a semitruck.

“It’s shocking,” Washington State Police Sgt. Greg Riddell said at the time. “It’s like a Marvel comic, like Spider-Man.”

The person in 2024 also disappeared from the scene.