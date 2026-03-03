3 Rams, 1 Trojan get 6A All-Tourney nods - East Idaho News

3 Rams, 1 Trojan get 6A All-Tourney nodsPublished at
EASTERN IDAHO — The Highland Rams and Rigby Trojans both finished outside of trophy positions at last week’s state tournament, but represented their schools well.
The District 5-6 champion Rams fell to Centennial in the 6A third-place game at Centennial High School last Saturday. The Trojans could not hold onto a late lead against Kuna in the second round and were eliminated from trophy contention, going 0-2 at the tourney.
Still, four D5-6 student-athletes stood out among their peers and have been selected for the 6A Boys Basketball All-Tournament Teams.
Here are the full 6A All-Tournament teams, selected by IdahoSports.com broadcasters Scott Burton and Clay Hatfield, who provided play-by-play and color commentary of the 6A tournament.
Tournament MVP
Jordan Carlson, Lake City
19.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 2.0 APG, 1.3 SPG
Defensive MVP
Jackson Bowman, Lake City
5.0 Def. RPG, 1.0 SPG
6th-Man Award
Jakobe Judd, Owyhee
8.3 PPG, 1.0 RPG, 1.0 APG, 0.7 SPG
1st-Team
Quincey Clay, Capital
Gabe Eddins, Centennial
Jackson Edwards, Kuna
Josh Watson, Lake City
Logan Haustveit, Owyhee
2nd-Team
Tobin Knudson, Centennial
Colton Stucki, Highland, jr.
Manny Chabuka, Kuna
Weston Walker, Rigby, sr.
Collin Morris, Timberline
3rd-Team
Stockton Moore, Highland, jr.
Tracen Tripple, Highland, sr.
Bridger Barrus, Kuna
Jackson Anderson, Lake City
Owen Brown, Owyhee