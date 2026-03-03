3 Rams, 1 Trojan get 6A All-Tourney nods - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — The Highland Rams and Rigby Trojans both finished outside of trophy positions at last week’s state tournament, but represented their schools well.

The District 5-6 champion Rams fell to Centennial in the 6A third-place game at Centennial High School last Saturday. The Trojans could not hold onto a late lead against Kuna in the second round and were eliminated from trophy contention, going 0-2 at the tourney.

Still, four D5-6 student-athletes stood out among their peers and have been selected for the 6A Boys Basketball All-Tournament Teams.

Here are the full 6A All-Tournament teams, selected by IdahoSports.com broadcasters Scott Burton and Clay Hatfield, who provided play-by-play and color commentary of the 6A tournament.

Tournament MVP

Jordan Carlson, Lake City

19.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 2.0 APG, 1.3 SPG

Defensive MVP

Jackson Bowman, Lake City

5.0 Def. RPG, 1.0 SPG

6th-Man Award

Jakobe Judd, Owyhee

8.3 PPG, 1.0 RPG, 1.0 APG, 0.7 SPG

1st-Team

Quincey Clay, Capital

Gabe Eddins, Centennial

Jackson Edwards, Kuna

Josh Watson, Lake City

Logan Haustveit, Owyhee

2nd-Team

Tobin Knudson, Centennial

Colton Stucki, Highland, jr.

Manny Chabuka, Kuna

Weston Walker, Rigby, sr.

Collin Morris, Timberline

3rd-Team

Stockton Moore, Highland, jr.

Tracen Tripple, Highland, sr.

Bridger Barrus, Kuna

Jackson Anderson, Lake City

Owen Brown, Owyhee