A stunning US loss to Italy leaves World Baseball Classic fate hanging - East Idaho News

World baseball classic

A stunning US loss to Italy leaves World Baseball Classic fate hanging

Kristie Rieken, Associated Press

United States right fielder Aaron Judge (99) lines out to center field in the sixth inning of a World Baseball Classic game against Italy , Tuesday, March 10, 2026, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
United States right fielder Aaron Judge lines out to center field in the sixth inning of a World Baseball Classic game against Italy, Tuesday, March 10, 2026, in Houston. | Ashley Landis, Associated Press.
HOUSTON (AP) — The surprising loss by the United States to Italy in the World Baseball Classic on Tuesday night means that the Americans need help to advance to the quarterfinals.

The 8-6 defeat left the team with a 3-1 record at the end of its pool schedule. Mexico and Italy wrap up Pool B play Wednesday night, when a win by the Italians would give the U.S. second place and a spot in the next round.

If Mexico wins, then all three teams move to 3-1 and 1-1 against each other and send it to a tiebreaker.

The tiebreaker is the number of runs allowed in games between the tied teams. So, the U.S. could advance even if Mexico wins, if Mexico scores at least five runs in a nine-inning game.

Aaron Judge, who struck out in the ninth inning to end it Tuesday night, is disappointed that the team failed to take care of business against Italy.

“It’s the toughest thing,” he said. “You always like having your destiny in your own hands and we had it right in front of us and Italy came out swinging.”

The Italians hit three home runs in the first four innings to build a five-run lead and were up 8-0 before the U.S. got on the board.

After the game, U.S. manager Mark DeRosa fielded questions about whether he thought his team already secured a spot in the quarterfinals with Monday night’s win over Mexico because of his comments on a television appearance the next morning.

In that interview he said: “Ton of respect for Italy — it’s weird — we want to win this game even though our ticket’s punched to the quarterfinals because Mexico plays Italy actually tomorrow. So, the way the schedule lines up this is an important game for us.”

In the interview room, he said he misspoke during that segment, and in a later interview outside the clubhouse, he reiterated that he did not think his team already had clinched a spot.

“One-hundred percent … I misspoke,” he said. “Bottom line.”

Judge said the players didn’t think that they already had secured a spot in the quarterfinals and that he didn’t know about DeRosa’s television interview.

Judge added that the team probably will gather at the hotel to watch Wednesday’s game.

“It’s out of our control now,” he said. “We just need a little luck and we’ll see what happens.”

