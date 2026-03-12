About $2,000 worth of softball equipment fell out of her pickup. Have you seen it? - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – About $2,000 worth of softball equipment fell out of a woman’s pickup Wednesday night, and she’s hoping someone will find it.

Tia Standlee tells EastIdahoNews.com her two daughters, Aaliyah and Ady, play softball for Burley High School. They were in Idaho Falls Wednesday night for an away game against Idaho Falls High School. The game ended in a 1-1 tie.

At the end of the game, Standlee says her son put Aaliyah’s bag in the back of the pickup. He didn’t latch the tailgate, and somewhere between Idaho Falls and Burley (Interstate 15 and Interstate 84), the bag and all the equipment inside fell out.

“When we got home to Burley, we noticed that the bag was missing,” says Standlee. “The wind was blowing so hard that we didn’t hear any commotion.”

RELATED | Strong winds causing road closures, property damage throughout eastern Idaho

RELATED | High wind warning issued for eastern Idaho; gusts up to 60 mph

As a result, Standlee says she isn’t sure where the equipment fell out. It could be anywhere from Idaho Falls to Burley.

Standlee says there was about $2,000 worth of Aaliyah’s personal equipment in the bag. She’s a catcher, so it included catcher’s gear, her new cleats, two bats, a glove and more.

“This is the best picture I could get of the bag,” Tia says. “It’s the big black one (in the bottom left corner).” | Courtesy Tia Standlee

This is Aaliyah’s senior year and Wednesday’s game was the first one of the season. It leaves her without any equipment and Standlee says she’s hoping someone will find it and hold it for them so they don’t have to buy new equipment.

The bag, in the picture above, is black. Standlee is asking anyone who happens to see it or the softball gear to give her a call directly. Her number is (208) 650-5410.