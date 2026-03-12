Strong winds causing road closures, property damage throughout eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Property damage and road closures are being reported across eastern Idaho Thursday afternoon as 60 mph wind gusts continue to blow.

A high wind watch is in effect until 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Pocatello. Meteorologist Jack Messick says peak wind gusts on Thursday afternoon could get up to 60 mph. So far, reported wind speeds throughout the Snake River Plain are around 50 mph. On the buttes north of Rigby, he says there have been reports of wind gusts as high as 70 and 80 mph.

“Those winds are not likely to reach ground level in the rest of the Snake River Plain,” Messick says.

Idaho Falls Power spokeswoman Sarah Wheeler tells EastIdahoNews.com that about 850 customers in the Tautphaus Park area are without power after a tree fell onto a power line. The outage happened around 12:40 p.m. and is estimated to be restored before 1:30 p.m.

The downed tree in Idaho Falls, which caused a brief outage for homes near Tautphaus Park. | Courtesy Sarah Wheeler

EastIdahoNews.com is receiving multiple reports about downed trees causing damage to homes and property. We are gathering that information for an update in a story later today.

Meanwhile, Idaho Transportation Department spokeswoman Sky Buffat says Interstate 15 at exits 119 and 135 between Idaho Falls and Roberts is closed due to unsafe driving conditions. Buffat says there is low visibility resulting from blowing dust.

“Seek alternative routes and limit travel if possible in these weather conditions. An update will be posted here when the route is open again,” ITD wrote on its Facebook page a little after noon Thursday.

Messick says blowing dust in the Mud Lake and Roberts area makes driving conditions dangerous.

“Any place from Roberts northward on I-15 and beyond Hamer is a place to really watch out for,” he says.

Winds are expected to die down on Friday, but will return with a vengeance on Saturday. Messick says the east winds are expected to shift over the next 48 hours, bringing colder temperatures throughout eastern Idaho.

EastIdahoNews.com will continue to monitor weather conditions and provide updates as they become available.

The latest road conditions and closures are available on ITD’s Idaho 511 website. Live traffic cams and a complete seven-day forecast in your area are available here.