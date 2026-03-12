GALLERY: Here are your wind damage photos - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Numerous people are reporting damage to homes and property Thursday afternoon due to strong winds.

A high wind watch is in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Pocatello. Meteorologist Jack Messick tells EastIdahoNews.com the wind will die down on Friday, but another round of wind will be back on Saturday.

RELATED | Strong winds causing road closures, property damage throughout eastern Idaho

The public is urged to store or tie down any loose items to prevent any further damage. EastIdahoNews.com will continue to monitor conditions and provide updates as they come in.

Here are your weather-related photos. If you have an image you want to share, send it to news@eastidahonews.com.

Wind took down this tree and power line on Higbee and East 23rd near Longfellow Elementary School in Idaho Falls Thursday afternoon. | Courtesy Mackenzie Cici

Courtesy photo

Courtesy Sarah Wheeler

Kalama Hines | EastIdahoNews.com

Courtesy Sandy Pearson, of Ammon

Courtesy Sheree Gasser

Courtesy Sheree Gasser

Courtesy Sheree Gasser

Tree down in a backyard near Higbee and 10th in Idaho Falls | Jesse Vosika, EastIdahoNews.com