 GALLERY: Here are your wind damage photos - East Idaho News

GALLERY: Here are your wind damage photos

  Published at  | Updated at
Rett Nelson

Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Downed tree in Idaho Falls. The video above shows downed trees along the Snake River in Idaho Falls and at Freeman Park. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com, Video by Jesse Vosika, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS – Numerous people are reporting damage to homes and property Thursday afternoon due to strong winds.

A high wind watch is in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Pocatello. Meteorologist Jack Messick tells EastIdahoNews.com the wind will die down on Friday, but another round of wind will be back on Saturday.

RELATED | Strong winds causing road closures, property damage throughout eastern Idaho

The public is urged to store or tie down any loose items to prevent any further damage. EastIdahoNews.com will continue to monitor conditions and provide updates as they come in.

Here are your weather-related photos. If you have an image you want to share, send it to news@eastidahonews.com.

Wind took down this tree and power line on Higbee and East 23rd near Longfellow Elementary School in Idaho Falls | Courtesy Mackenzie Ceci
Wind took down this tree and power line on Higbee and East 23rd near Longfellow Elementary School in Idaho Falls Thursday afternoon. | Courtesy Mackenzie Cici

downed power line
Courtesy photo

Courtesy Sarah Wheeler
Courtesy Sarah Wheeler

Kalama Hines | EastIdahoNews.com
Kalama Hines | EastIdahoNews.com

Sandy Pearson
Courtesy Sandy Pearson, of Ammon

Courtesy Sheree Gasser
Courtesy Sheree Gasser

Courtesy Sheree Gasser
Courtesy Sheree Gasser

sheree gasser
Courtesy Sheree Gasser

Tree down in a backyard near Higbee and 10th in Idaho Falls | Jesse Vosika, EastIdahoNews.com
Tree down in a backyard near Higbee and 10th in Idaho Falls | Jesse Vosika, EastIdahoNews.com

Daniel Ramirez
Downed tree by the Snake River in Idaho Falls | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

