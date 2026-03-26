Around the Horn: Marsh Valley baseball, Bear Lake softball claim early-season conference wins over Snake River - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — A slim slate of spring games featured just 12 local teams taking the field Wednesday.

Among the games were a pair of conference showdowns, featuring Snake River’s baseball team hosting Marsh Valley and Panthers softball hosting Bear Lake. The visiting team won both 4A South East Idaho Conference tilts.

Bear Lake baseball claimed its first victory of the season, beating Firth on the back end of a doubleheader.

Here is some of the action you may have missed Wednesday:

Bear Lake @ Firth, baseball

The Cougars (3-3, 0-0) topped the Bears (1-6, 0-0) 12-9 in game one of a doubleheader behind a strong start from Teagan Gray and a productive performance from Brycen Andersen.

Gray allowed six runs, four earned, while lasting 5-1/3 innings before pitch count limitations forced him from the mound. Andersen went 1-for-3 with a walk, two runs scored and three RBIs.

Tyken Carlisle went 2-for-4 with two runs and one RBI for Bear Lake.

The Bears bounced back in game two, winning 10-6 primarily on the arm of starter Cameron Roberts, who held Firth to two hits and one run in his 5 innings of work. Tate Ewing provided the offense for Bear Lake, going 2-for-3 with four RBIs and one runs scored in the victory.

Cooper Park went 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs in a losing effort.

Marsh Valley @ Snake River, baseball

Snake River’s Caleb Hons records an assist during the Panthers’ loss to Marsh Valley. Hons finished the game with two hits and a run scored. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

The Eagles (4-3, 1-0) fired the opening conference salvo, beating the Panthers (1-4, 0-1) 11-4 behind Hunter Solomon.

Solomon went 4-for-5 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored.

Boston Sorensen got the start on the bump for Marsh Valley, scattering 10 hits across 4 innings while allowing three runs — two earned — and striking out five.

Kale Christensen went 2-for-4 with a runs scored and an RBI for Snake River.

North Fremont @ Salmon, softball

The Huskies (2-0, 1-0), who claimed their program’s first-ever state trophy last season, earned a win in their first conference game of the season, beating the Savages (2-2-1, 0-1) 11-0.

North Fremont got a monster performance from reigning Nuclear Conference Player of the Year Peyton Lenz in the batter’s box and pitching circle.

Lenz went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three runs scored and four RBIs, while pitching a six-inning one-hit shutout and striking out 15.

Bear Lake @ Snake River, softball

The Bears (6-2, 1-0) stayed hot, beating the Panthers (1-6, 0-1) 11-3 in a 4A South East Idaho Conference battle.

Bear Lake got four hits, two runs and two RBIs from Kambria Romrell, who helped the Bears score multiple runs in the first, third and fourth innings as they coasted to victory.

Chloe Leavitt went 3-for-4 with an RBI for Snake River.