Butte County's Andersen named to 2A All-State First-Team - East Idaho News

ARCO — The Butte County Pirates bounced back from a rough state semifinal loss to beat Oakley and claim the 2A third-place trophy.

Senior Brynn Andersen was a huge part of that bounce-back, scoring 25 points on 8-of-12 shooting in the third-place game. She also recorded four rebounds and two steals to help secure the trophy.

Andersen finished the season averaging 13.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.4 steals per game and has been named to the All-State First-Team.

The All-State teams are voted on by the coaches from each classification and compiled by the Idaho Statesman.

Here are the 2A girls’ selections:

Player of the Year: Madden Bisbee, Lapwai

Coach of the Year: Lori Mader, Lapwai

First-Team

Kylie Schumacher, Prairie

Skylin Picard, Lapwai

Brynn Andersen, Butte County

Addy Maseda, Oakley

Second-Team

Kyleigh Wolfe, Lakeside

Emma Krogh, Kamiah

Sage Elven, Prairie

Livee Berlinguet, Oakley

Taylin Beck, Oakley