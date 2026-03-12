Italian ice and frozen custard shop will take over former Great Harvest building in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — An Italian ice and custard shop, described as a “sweet escape in every spoonful,” is coming to Idaho Falls.

Zeppe’s Italian Ice and Frozen Custard, a Utah-based company, will be located at 1505 E. 17th Street. It’s the same location where the Great Harvest Bakery Cafe used to be.

“We find ourselves very fortunate to have that space. … I think a little Italian ice place in there would be great,” said Craig Anderson, one of the franchise owners.

When it will open

Anderson and co-franchise owner John Worley plan to open the business to customers sometime in May.

While there’s not an exact date yet, Anderson encourages people to follow the business on Facebook by clicking here. That’s where more information about a grand opening and job opportunities will be published, he said.

A sign advertises the opening of a Zeppe’s Italian Ice shop outside the shop’s new location at 1505 E. 17th Street in Idaho Falls. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

Zeppe’s and good memories

Zeppe’s has been a part of Anderson’s life for a long time. When he attended college at the University of Utah, about 20 years ago, he discovered Zeppe’s in the Ogden area.

“They were only open during the summertime. When they would open, it was like a big deal. ‘Let’s go to Zeppes!'” he recalled. “They were always slammed. It was a local favorite.”

Living in Idaho now with his wife and five kids, they have made special trips to Zeppe’s anytime they go to Utah.

“They have a coconut Italian ice. I love that,” Anderson said about his favorite flavor. “It’s a really smooth Italian ice, with a very rich flavor. The custard is just amazing. I feel like it is above the bar.”

When he saw that Zeppe’s was starting to franchise in Idaho, he jumped at the opportunity to run his own store. He believes the product is phenomenal. He also got his neighbor, Worley, involved.

“I’ve known John forever. He is great, he’s full of ideas. I wanted to do something like this with him,” Anderson explained.

“When I first approached him about it, we took a day, and we drove down to Utah. I was like, ‘You just got to try it, man. You just got to try the Zeppe’s,'” Anderson continued. “He tried it, and he’s like, ‘OK, let’s do it!'”

Zeppe’s not only has Italian ice, concretes, gelata, and frozen custard, but also treats like pretzels and churros. The full menu can be reviewed here on Zeppe’s website.

Craig Anderson and his family pose for a photo outside the Zeppe’s Italian Ice location in Ogden, Utah. | Courtesy Craig Anderson

Remodeling the building

The building Zeppe’s will be in is undergoing a remodel. Structural changes and updates must be made to ensure everything is up to code. It’s not a small project, but Anderson said they want to try to maintain the original charm of the building, as well.

They’d also like to add outdoor seating.

“One of the best things about eastern Idaho is our summer nights. In the summer, we hope that it’s a place where families can come and gather and just enjoy the summer evenings together,” he said.

He also hopes it will be a year-round destination, even during the winter.

“We plan on doing gourmet hot chocolates. The brand has done that in the past, which is a really good gourmet hot chocolate. That’s something we’re excited to do in the winter,” Anderson said.

A sneak peek at the renovation plans with outdoor seating. | Courtesy Zeppe’s Idaho Falls, Facebook

About Zeppe’s

Established in Harrisville, Utah, in 2007, Zeppe’s wanted to introduce the classic East Coast treat to the local community, according to its website. “Utilizing traditional recipes, Zeppe’s quickly gained popularity for its refreshing and diverse selection of Italian ice flavors,” it reads.

There are 10 locations in Utah, with more planned to open this year. This is the second location to open in Idaho, with the first being in Rexburg. RELATED | Zeppe’s to bring new flavor and cool treats to Rexburg