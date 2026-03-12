Looking Back: Woman needing medical help transported by dog team; cafe waitress chases after thief - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of March 9 to March 15 in east Idaho history.

1900-1925

BLACKFOOT — A Denver jewelry man was being called a “cheapskate” after making a visit to Blackfoot, The Bingham County News reported on March 14, 1912.

The man was carrying around $40,000 worth of diamonds in a pouch tucked in his pocket. While in Blackfoot, he had shown them to a local jeweler named Mr. Christ.

Christ asked to see the diamonds again the next morning, but the man couldn’t find them in his pocket. He remembered he had put the pouch under his pillow the night before in a hotel room.

“He tore wildly to his room and found the chambermaid had plucked the pouch and was looking for the owner,” the article said.

The paper said “with great rejoicing,” the man thanked the girl for giving him his diamonds he forgot. He then gave the girl two 25-cent boxes of candy, prompting the paper to call him a “cheapskate.”

1926-1950

ASHTON — Two Ashton dog drivers travelled about 40 miles in deep snow with their dogs to pick up a woman who needed medical attention, the Idaho Falls Post Register reported on March 14, 1940.

Everett Heseman and Lloyd Van Sickle had returned from Red Lodge, Montana, where they placed first and fourth in the Red Lodge Dog Derby, when they heard help was needed.

Lynn Farre, who took care of the Weaver Fox Farm in the isolated Squirrel Meadows country 25 miles southeast of Ashton, asked for an Ashton dog team to “bring my wife to town where she can get medical aid.”

With nine dogs, Van Sickle left Huggensville (three miles east of Ashton) at 11 Tuesday night and arrived at the Weaver ranch around 3 a.m. Wednesday. Heseman left early Wednesday morning with his 12 dogs.

Van Sickle loaded up Mrs. Farre and her two children, Dean and Kathleen, who were 18 months old. They headed towards Squirrel, Idaho, early Wednesday morning while the snow, 5 feet deep in places, “still had a fairly good crust.” They arrived at the Carl C. Lenz ranch, about 18 miles from the Weaver farm, shortly after noon.

Heseman loaded his sled to a capacity of more than 1,000 pounds and brought Mr. Farre, Ross Porter — who operated a nearby sheep ranch — and the luggage. He left at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and arrived at the Lenz ranch at midnight.

Mr. Lenz was a friend of the Farres, and when he heard Mrs. Farre was sick, he traveled to the Weaver ranch on skis to help transport her.

Mrs. Farre had reportedly been suffering from a “chronic heart ailment” for about 10 days. She rested at the Lenz ranch before being taken to the LDS Hospital in Idaho Falls.

M.L. Weaver, of Idaho Falls, was the owner of the fox farm at Squirrel Meadows. It was said to be inaccessible during the winter months, except by a dog team or tractor.

1951-1975

POCATELLO — The cook for Pocatello’s city jail was allowed 32 cents per meal for each inmate, the Idaho State Journal reported on March 13, 1952.

The paper said the 32 cents per prisoner per meal “compares unfavorably” with the 55 cents allowed at the county jail. Prisoners in both the county and city jails received two meals a day — breakfast and dinner. However, those who were willing to work would be given three meals a day.

William Smith, the cook for the city jail, said the secret to his success of serving inmates on 32 cents a meal was wholesale buying.

Police Chief A.L. Oliver said the prisoners were “fed adequately” on the 32-cent budget. Oliver also mentioned there hadn’t been any complaints about the food not being good.

Economy cook William ‘Curly’ Smith, cook at the city jail, must feed prisoners twice a day on a total of 32 cents per meal. Caption dated March 13, 1952. | Idaho State Journal

1976-2000

POCATELLO — A cafe waitress chased after a man who stole money from the cafe’s cash register, the Idaho State Journal reported on March 10, 1976.

Around 5:30 p.m., a man who had eaten at the Chop Stick Cafe earlier, took $140 from the cash register at the front of the cafe. This all happened while the waitresses were waiting tables.

Police said waitress Shirley Myers yelled at the suspect and ran after him as he took off out the front door.

The suspect ran three blocks to the east side of the Union Pacific Depot where Myers caught up with him and grabbed the sleeve of his coat. The suspect reportedly struggled with Myers but managed to escape. Myers suffered scratches to her arms, according to police.

Authorities were looking for a white male in his mid-20s, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall. He reportedly had dark blond hair that was “curled in an afro style.” He was wearing a waist-length coat with a white fleece collar and a belt buckle that appeared to have the initials “LOU” in a beaded design.