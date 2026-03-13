Marsh Valley, Teton, Snake River prominent on 4A All-Tourney teams - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — The Teton Timberwolves and Marsh Valley Eagles finished last week’s Boys Basketball State Championships with trophies — consolation for Marsh Valley and third-place for Teton.

Both teams had multiple players selected to All-Tournament teams, as did the Snake River Panthers, who fell to Teton in the third-place game.

Here are the full 6A All-Tournament teams, selected by IdahoSports.com broadcasters Lucas Gebhart and Lance Taylor, who provided play-by-play and color commentary of the 4A tournament.

Tournament MVP

Jamin Hughes, Cole Valley Christian

12.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 4.1 APG, 2.0 SPG

Defensive MVP

Cougar Stockham, Gooding

8.0 Def. RPG, 3.0 SPG

6th-Man Award

Madden Compton, Cole Valley Christian

11.3 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 0.3 APG, 0.3 SPG

1st-Team

Soren Fraas, Cole Valley Christian

Cooper Kollmann, Cole Valley Christian

Jaxson Smith, Marsh Valley, sr.

Oliver Lifton, Teton, sr.

Luke Nelson, Teton, sr.

2nd-Team

Sulay Abubakari, Bonners Ferry

Peyton Hinthorn, Bonners Ferry

Bridger Pope, Gooding

Nash Guthrie, Marsh Valley, so.

Owen Jones, Snake River, jr.

3rd-Team

Ty Schrock, Bonners Ferry

Bryker Darrington, Filer

Lukas Hall, Homedale

Bridjer Howard, Snake River, jr.

Canon Kunz, Teton, jr.