Marsh Valley, Teton, Snake River prominent on 4A All-Tourney teams - East Idaho News

Marsh Valley, Teton, Snake River prominent on 4A All-Tourney teamsPublished at | Updated at
EASTERN IDAHO — The Teton Timberwolves and Marsh Valley Eagles finished last week’s Boys Basketball State Championships with trophies — consolation for Marsh Valley and third-place for Teton.
Both teams had multiple players selected to All-Tournament teams, as did the Snake River Panthers, who fell to Teton in the third-place game.
Here are the full 6A All-Tournament teams, selected by IdahoSports.com broadcasters Lucas Gebhart and Lance Taylor, who provided play-by-play and color commentary of the 4A tournament.
Tournament MVP
Jamin Hughes, Cole Valley Christian
12.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 4.1 APG, 2.0 SPG
Defensive MVP
Cougar Stockham, Gooding
8.0 Def. RPG, 3.0 SPG
6th-Man Award
Madden Compton, Cole Valley Christian
11.3 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 0.3 APG, 0.3 SPG
1st-Team
Soren Fraas, Cole Valley Christian
Cooper Kollmann, Cole Valley Christian
Jaxson Smith, Marsh Valley, sr.
Oliver Lifton, Teton, sr.
Luke Nelson, Teton, sr.
2nd-Team
Sulay Abubakari, Bonners Ferry
Peyton Hinthorn, Bonners Ferry
Bridger Pope, Gooding
Nash Guthrie, Marsh Valley, so.
Owen Jones, Snake River, jr.
3rd-Team
Ty Schrock, Bonners Ferry
Bryker Darrington, Filer
Lukas Hall, Homedale
Bridjer Howard, Snake River, jr.
Canon Kunz, Teton, jr.