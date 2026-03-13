New dog on the block: IFPD introduces new therapy dog, Molly - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A new dog is joining the Idaho Falls Police Department to support officers and staff with their mental health.

According to a release from the Idaho Falls Police Department, Molly, a 2-year-old golden retriever, is currently a police dog in training. She will be paired with police officer Eric Lyke and will serve alongside him as the school resource officer at Alturas Academy.

Idaho Falls Police Officer Eric Lyke and the department’s newest therapy dog, Molly, a 2-year-old golden retriever. | Courtesy Idaho Falls Police Department

Molly will join two other therapy dogs the department has as part of its TRUST team, an internal resource for officers to participate in peer support groups.

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The release states that the Greater Idaho Falls Police Foundation donated $3,000 to allow Molly and Lyke to undergo more training with Idaho Elite K-9. This training will allow Molly to complete her Advanced Canine Good Citizen and Urban Canine Good Citizen certifications.

Molly isn’t a new face in law enforcement; her prior owner, Brian Walker, former director of the 3B Juvenile Detention Facility, began training her to earn her Basic Canine Good Citizen certification. She also worked at the facility, interacting with juveniles and staff.

The release states Molly’s placement with Lyke at the charter school will allow her to continue working with kids, teaching staff and her new partner.

Lyke began the 2025-2026 school year as Alturas Academy’s newest school resource officer and stated in the release that Molly will allow him to be more approachable for students who may be nervous interacting with police.

He stated that students have been taking more time to stop by his office to interact with Molly, which he believes is helping them cope with the stress of school or life.

“Molly has become a popular fixture at Alturas, as a subject for art and photography projects, an incentive and reward for good test scores and positive behavior, and with periodic appearances on the Alturas social media accounts,” the release states. “The Idaho Falls Police Department thanks the administration and staff at Alturas Academy for supporting Molly’s placement with Officer Lyke and for welcoming her into the schools.”