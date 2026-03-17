Photo Gallery: District 5 senior showcase All-Star game brings lots of laughs, little defense - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A night that featured 59 of southeast Idaho’s best high school basketball players, highlight reel-worthy dunks and more than 300 combined points, unsurprisingly, stressed out some of the area’s most defensive-minded coaches.

But like the NBA All-Star game, the event was more about fun than competition.

Preston’s Kasen Bryce converted several flashy dunks in the game before going on to win the boys’ slam dunk contests.

And Malad’s Izzy Haycock, who got hot from deep during the state tournament, shooting a perfect 3-for-3 from range in the semifinal and championship games, led a night-long 3-point barrage before winning the girls’ 3-point shootout. A very entertaining competition, Haycock needed a triple-overtime sudden-death shot to beat Marsh Valley’s Tayzlee Belnap.

The event featured two separate games. In the first, the girls’ south team, led by champions from Malad and Bear Lake, beat a north team led by champions from Pocatello. The boys’ game was won by the north team, led by the champions from Rockland.

Here are some of the pictures from the night:

Marsh Valley’s Tayzlee Belnap shoots during the girls’ 3-point competition. Belnap joined the 1,000-point club this season. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

The girls’ D5 north All-Star team | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

The girls’ D5 south All-Star team | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

The boys’ D5 All-Star teams | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

The boys’ D5 south All-Star team | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Malad’s Izzy Haycock drains her first attempt of a triple-overtime sudden-death round of the girls’ 3-point shootout, while runner-up Tayzlee Belnap, from Marsh Valley, looks on from the other end of the court. Belnap’s first attempt rimmed out, making Haycock the champion. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Preston’s Kasen Bryce accepts his reward, a Jamba Juice gift card, after winning the D5 slam-dunk contest. He used a two-handed reverse windmill dunk to beat Grace’s Parker Yost in the final round. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Rockland’s Trin Wiese (left) and Soda Springs’ Courtnee Gronning were named the girls’ game MVPs. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

The boys’ D5 north All-Star team | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Preston’s Parker Galloway (left) and Pocatello’s Hunter Galloway were named the boys’ game MVPs. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com