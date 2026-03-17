Photo Gallery: District 5 senior showcase All-Star game brings lots of laughs, little defense - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A night that featured 59 of southeast Idaho’s best high school basketball players, highlight reel-worthy dunks and more than 300 combined points, unsurprisingly, stressed out some of the area’s most defensive-minded coaches.
But like the NBA All-Star game, the event was more about fun than competition.
Preston’s Kasen Bryce converted several flashy dunks in the game before going on to win the boys’ slam dunk contests.
And Malad’s Izzy Haycock, who got hot from deep during the state tournament, shooting a perfect 3-for-3 from range in the semifinal and championship games, led a night-long 3-point barrage before winning the girls’ 3-point shootout. A very entertaining competition, Haycock needed a triple-overtime sudden-death shot to beat Marsh Valley’s Tayzlee Belnap.
The event featured two separate games. In the first, the girls’ south team, led by champions from Malad and Bear Lake, beat a north team led by champions from Pocatello. The boys’ game was won by the north team, led by the champions from Rockland.