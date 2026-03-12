 Rockland adds several individual honors to championship season - East Idaho News
boys basketball all-conference

Rockland adds several individual honors to championship season

Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Rockland Woodrow Lowder
Rockland senior Woodrow Lowder hits a 3-pointer during the first quarter of the Bulldogs’ 55-42 victory over Watersprings on Jan. 29 at Rockland High School. Lowder has been named the 1A Rocky Mountain Conference Player of the Year. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com
EASTERN IDAHO — The Rockland Bulldogs completed their “revenge tour” by beating Garden Valley in the 1A Boys Basketball State Championship game, earning the program’s second-ever title.

Now, the Bulldogs have added some individual honors to their already successful season.

RELATED | Revenge tour complete: Rockland rallies back in 1A championship game to keep eastern Idaho title streak alive

Senior guard Woodrow Lowder, Rockland’s leading scorer, has been named the All-Conference Player of the Year, joining three of his teammates and his head coach, Shae Neal, as selections. The Watersprings Warriors, who won the third-place trophy, the best finish in program history, had their duo of senior leaders selected as First-Team All-Conference performers.

Here are the complete All-Conference selections, as voted on by the conference’s coaches.

Player of the Year
Woodrow Lowder, Rockland

1st-Team All-Conference
Korban Nelson, Watersprings
Ryan Demkowicz, Watersprings
Isaac Held, Rockland
Ryker Summers, Mackay
Xavier Parrish, Rockland

2nd-Team All-Conference
Sergio Salinas, Taylor’s Crossing
Dane Piippo, Leadore
Garrett Grayson, Grace Lutheran
Cooper Holt, Mackay
Ramey Rhoades, Challis

Honorable Mention
Sky CreeMedicine, Sho-Ban
Stockton Cross, Clark County
Craig Yost, North Gem
Zach Permann, Rockland
Isaiah Ellis, Taylor’s Crossing

Coach of the Year
Shae Neal, Rockland

Sportsmanship award
Tied — Sho-Ban and American Heritage

