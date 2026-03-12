Rockland adds several individual honors to championship season - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — The Rockland Bulldogs completed their “revenge tour” by beating Garden Valley in the 1A Boys Basketball State Championship game, earning the program’s second-ever title.

Now, the Bulldogs have added some individual honors to their already successful season.

Senior guard Woodrow Lowder, Rockland’s leading scorer, has been named the All-Conference Player of the Year, joining three of his teammates and his head coach, Shae Neal, as selections. The Watersprings Warriors, who won the third-place trophy, the best finish in program history, had their duo of senior leaders selected as First-Team All-Conference performers.

Here are the complete All-Conference selections, as voted on by the conference’s coaches.

Player of the Year

Woodrow Lowder, Rockland

1st-Team All-Conference

Korban Nelson, Watersprings

Ryan Demkowicz, Watersprings

Isaac Held, Rockland

Ryker Summers, Mackay

Xavier Parrish, Rockland

2nd-Team All-Conference

Sergio Salinas, Taylor’s Crossing

Dane Piippo, Leadore

Garrett Grayson, Grace Lutheran

Cooper Holt, Mackay

Ramey Rhoades, Challis

Honorable Mention

Sky CreeMedicine, Sho-Ban

Stockton Cross, Clark County

Craig Yost, North Gem

Zach Permann, Rockland

Isaiah Ellis, Taylor’s Crossing

Coach of the Year

Shae Neal, Rockland

Sportsmanship award

Tied — Sho-Ban and American Heritage