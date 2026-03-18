 Snake River High celebrates state champion boys wrestlers - East Idaho News
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state champions

Snake River High celebrates state champion boys wrestlers

  Published at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Snake River boys wrestling
The Snake River High School boys wrestling team poses with its 2025-26 state championship banner during a celebration assembly at the school Wednesday morning. | Photo courtesy Kyle Buttars
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BLACKFOOT — Snake River High School honored its state championship-winning boys wrestling team during an assembly inside the school gym Wednesday morning.

The Panthers won the team championship at last month’s state tournament, the program’s first since back-to-back titles in 2015 and 2016.

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Snake River had just one athlete win an individual championship, sophomore Morris Heib, who won the 98-pound title. The Panthers relied on depth, with 25 wrestlers qualifying for the tournament. Fourteen of those qualifiers placed, helping the team jump from a third-place finish with 169 points in 2025 to first with 290.5 points, beating second-place Homedale (255.5) by 35 points.

Snake River boys wrestling
Snake River wrestlers sign their championship banner, preparing it to be raised into the gym rafters. | Photo courtesy Kyle Buttars

This is Snake River High School’s 15th-ever boys state wrestling championship.

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