Snake River High celebrates state champion boys wrestlers - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — Snake River High School honored its state championship-winning boys wrestling team during an assembly inside the school gym Wednesday morning.

The Panthers won the team championship at last month’s state tournament, the program’s first since back-to-back titles in 2015 and 2016.

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Snake River had just one athlete win an individual championship, sophomore Morris Heib, who won the 98-pound title. The Panthers relied on depth, with 25 wrestlers qualifying for the tournament. Fourteen of those qualifiers placed, helping the team jump from a third-place finish with 169 points in 2025 to first with 290.5 points, beating second-place Homedale (255.5) by 35 points.

Snake River wrestlers sign their championship banner, preparing it to be raised into the gym rafters. | Photo courtesy Kyle Buttars

This is Snake River High School’s 15th-ever boys state wrestling championship.