Snow shortage saving local cities big bucks. Here's how those funds will be used - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Despite the recent dusting of snow, Idaho and much of the Intermountain West are experiencing an unprecedented snow drought.

In February, the National Weather Service in Pocatello also reported that this winter has been the warmest on record for eastern Idaho.

The lack of snowfall made us wonder about its impact on city street budgets in the area. EastIdahoNews.com spoke with officials in Pocatello, Idaho Falls, and Rexburg to learn how much money is set aside each year for snow removal, how much has been saved this winter, and how that money will be used going forward.

Street budgets

Of the three cities, Idaho Falls has the largest amount of money set aside for snow removal efforts. Although the amount of money that’s used varies from year to year, Idaho Falls spokeswoman Kimberly Felker tells EastIdahoNews.com the average budget for snow removal is around $2 million. It comes from the street budget, which is funded primarily by the gas tax.

“The ice-skating rinks and walking trails are maintained by the Parks & Rec Department, which is a separate budget,” Felker says.

In a typical year, Felker says the city will plow the roads numerous times. Although every storm is different, the cost of plowing all the priority streets is about $300,000. Included in that cost is equipment rental and maintenance, fuel, salt, and other materials, labor, and wages for city staff.

This season, the city of Idaho Falls has plowed the main arterial roads several times but has not had to plow any residential streets. As of March 4, the city has spent only $289,000 of its $2.3 million budget, or about 12% of the total.

Pocatello and Rexburg also have street budgets, a portion of which is used for snow removal. In Pocatello, around $900,000 on average is allotted annually for snow removal, according to Public Works director Tom Kirkman. Rexburg Mayor Jerry Merrill says they average about $225,000 annually.

During a typical winter, Kirkman says the city of Pocatello will plow the roads anywhere from nine to 14 times, depending on the year. Last winter, the city plowed the roads 11 times.

“The winter of 2016-2017 was a big year for us. We probably had (to plow the roads) 30 times,” Kirkman says.

This year, Kirkman says they’ve only plowed the roads four times. Each snow removal effort costs about $5,000, which includes labor, materials, fuel and maintenance. This year, the city has only spent $20,000 on snow removal. Although $700,000 still remains in the budget, much of that will be used for equipment maintenance, wages and other projects. Kirkman anticipates savings of about $200,000.

“Where we save money is in fuel costs because we don’t have all those trucks driving around,” says Kirkman. “If the staff aren’t working 12-hour shifts, we’re going to save on overtime (as well).”

In Rexburg, Merrill says it costs the city about $25,000 per plow. While the city averages about nine times for annual winter snow removal, it’s only been plowed three times this season, which amounts to a savings of about $150,000 to $175,000.

How leftover funds will be used

Idaho gas tax revenue is distributed to local communities quarterly, according to the Idaho Transportation Department. It can only be used for the maintenance and operation of local roads. Merrill says any leftover street budget funds will carry over into next year.

“It’s against the law in Idaho to take that money and use it on other things,” he says.

In Rexburg, Merrill says having more money available for future street repairs and maintenance is helpful. There are a number of roads that need to be repaired, he says, and there’s never enough money to keep up with them.

Most of the city’s streets were reconstructed in the 1970s after a flood caused by the collapse of the Teton Dam. As a result, he says Rexburg roads are roughly the same age and deteriorate at the same time.

“Rexburg is unique in that way,” says Merrill. “Any of that money we can save in the wintertime helps us be able to do more in the summertime.”

Merrill isn’t certain how much, or if any funds, will go toward a street improvement project. The city council has not yet decided how to apply those funds.

It’s a similar situation in Pocatello and Idaho Falls. Kirkman cites multiple ways the funds could be used and says the bulk of them will likely be spent.

Felker says the Idaho Falls City Council is trying to be thoughtful about how the remaining funds are allocated and will make that decision in an upcoming meeting.

“As we could still potentially get snow this month, the city wants to be careful with allocating those funds elsewhere before the winter season has fully closed,” Felker says. “The Council will need to meet to discuss and determine where those additional funds will go. As of right now, we don’t have a date for when that discussion will happen.”