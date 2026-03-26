'The talent is going to blow people away.' Local high school students put on 'Percy Jackson' musical - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — Students at a local high school are inviting the community to watch their annual musical production.

The Snake River Theatre Company, which consists of ninth- through 12th-graders at Snake River High School, is putting on “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical.” The show is underway, and the remaining performances will take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Snake River High School auditorium, 922 West Highway 39 in Blackfoot.

The musical is based on “The Lightning Thief,” the first book in Rick Riordan’s “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” series.

“It’s … about modern teenagers, and they go to a camp and it’s for kids who have one parent who’s earthly and one who’s a Greek god,” said musical director Tiniel Williams. “Zeus thinks somebody has stolen his lightning bolt. He thinks it’s Percy Jackson, so they go on this long quest to try to find the lightning bolt because he didn’t steal the lightning bolt — it was a different kid at camp.”

Williams said they do a high school production every March. This year’s show has a cast of about 65 people. She describes the show as a fun, modern musical.

“This particular year, we have the soloists to put on a show like this, some really incredible solo vocalists and a lot of talent,” Williams said. “The talent is going to blow people away that we live in such a small area out here … and that we could put on such excellent productions.”

Williams hopes those who attend the musical leave feeling they can do difficult things.

“(I want them to know) they can face their problems and their personal monsters in their life, and take their loved ones with them to help through hard things,” she said.

Tickets are $10 and can be bought at the door or bought online by clicking here.

The ticket proceeds go back into the theater department to put on more musicals. A junior musical is also performed in the fall by those in kindergarten through eighth grade.

The flyer for the ‘The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical.’ | Courtesy image

Courtesy photo

Snake River Theatre Company performing ‘The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical.’ | Courtesy photo

Courtesy photo