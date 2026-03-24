Utah man sentenced to 4 months in jail for unlawful sexual conduct with 16-year-old - East Idaho News

OGDEN, Utah (KSL) — An Ogden man has been sentenced to jail for unlawful sexual conduct with a 16-year-old.

Dyllan Zimmer, 37, pleaded guilty on Jan. 21 to four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a 16-year-old boy, a third-degree felony, as part of a plea deal. Second District Judge Craig Hall on Monday sentenced him to 120 days in the Weber County Jail with credit for one day served, and handed down suspended prison sentences of zero to five years on each of the unlawful sexual conduct counts.

Hall also placed Zimmer on probation for four years.

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors agreed to dismiss five additional counts of unlawful sexual conduct that Zimmer had faced.

Zimmer admitted to engaging in sexual activity with the 16-year-old on or around July 30 last year, according to the plea deal. The victim’s father reported suspected sexual activity involving his son and Zimmer last August to police and the victim disclosed the activity to Weber-Morgan Children’s Justice Center officials.

According to original charging documents, Zimmer found out the victim was under 18 but still engaged in sexual activity with him.