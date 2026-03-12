 Wrestler of the Year: American Falls' Nate Gugelman II set a goal early and finished as a 4-time state champion - East Idaho News
prep boys wrestling

Wrestler of the Year: American Falls’ Nate Gugelman II set a goal early and finished as a 4-time state champion

  Published at  | Updated at
Allan Steele

Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com

nate gugelman outline
AMERICAN FALLS – As a coach, Nate Gugelman said he can tell when a wrestler comes along that’s going to be something special.

As a dad, he saw that attribute in his son Nate II when the youngster was only 10.

“He said ‘I know I want to be really good at this,’” coach Gugelman said about the time they were watching a wrestling tournament at Holt Arena. “He’s always had a love and passion for it.”

Nate Gugelman II never wavered from his passion.

He worked and by the time he got to high school, it was clear he was ready.

Coach Gugelman said that first season is always interesting because it’s challenging for freshmen going up against more experienced juniors and seniors.

That didn’t faze Gugelman II, who cruised to a state title and went on to become a rare four-time state champion with last week’s title win at 144.

He finishes his high school career at 183-4 and was rarely challenged.

Gugelman II finished 49-1 this season and took the one loss personally.

He said he got sloppy in a loss in the Tiger-Grizz tournament, but it provided plenty of motivation to refocus and chase that fourth state title.

“That’s kind of been the goal all along,” Gugelman II said after celebrating his championship win. “I always want to shoot for the stars.”

Gugelman has already signed to wrestle in college at Utah Valley and will compete in other tournaments this summer.

