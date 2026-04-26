Around the Horn: It's a walk-off for Tuttle and Idaho Falls, Bear Lake continues to roll - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO – Bear Lake ran its win streak to eight games and Idaho Falls got a walk-off win against conference foe Shelley.

Here’s the softball action from Saturday.

Bear Lake 11, West Side 1

Brielle Romrell finished 2 for 3 with four RBIs and three runs scored as the Bears ran their win streak to eight straight games.

Romrell had a double and homer. Kambria Romrell and Lindsay Fisher also hit home runs for Bear Lake (18-4).

West Side dropped to 8-10.

Gooding 12, Teton 6

Gooding put up six runs in the first two innings and made the lead stand up in the nonconference matchup.

Calli Wombacher homered for Teton (5-9).

Idaho Falls 4, Shelley 3

Millie Tuttle walked it off with a game-winning single to right in the bottom of the seventh for the Tigers (8-12, 3-5) in the 5A District 6 game.

Alayna Smith finished 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for Idaho Falls.

Alyssa Smith struck out nine to earn the win.

Macie Winder finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Russets (10-6, 3-4).

Filer 17, North Fremont 11

Filer scored early and finished with 22 hits in the nonconference win.

Morgan Green homered for the Huskies (15-6).

Malad 16, Declo 1

The Dragons scored 15 runs in the first two innings and Liddia Gonzalez did the rest, surrendering one hit in three innings.

Aubrey Shulz, Sarah Toone and Gonzalez each homered for Malad (15-4, 4-1) in the South East Idaho Conference matchup.

Malad is tied atop the conference with Wendell.