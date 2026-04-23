Around the Horn: Plenty of scoring around the diamonds as district positioning heats up - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO – Hillcrest stayed in the 5A District 6 hunt with a win over Skyline, and Thunder Ridge’s offense exploded in a sweep of Madison.

Here’s the roundup from Wednesday’s games.

Hillcrest 12, Skyline 7

The Knights remain a game behind Bonneville in the 5A District 6 standings with one week left in the regular season.

Marki Chilton hit a homer and triple and finished with four RBIs for Hillcrest (13-8, 5-3), and Kenna Wallace finished 3 for 4 with five RBIs.

Mikayela Lopez knocked in three runs for Skyline (12-9. 2-6).

Thunder Ridge 17, Madison 1; Thunder Ridge 24, Madison 5

The Titans powered their past the Bobcats, collecting 41 hits in the doubleheader sweep.

Carly Jones homered and doubled in Game 1 and also picked up the win, striking out nine in five innings.

Giulia Johns finished 2 for 3 with four RBI and Chelsea Adams also had four RBIs in the second game for the Titans (9-7-1, 3-1-1).

Madison dropped to 1-15, 0-6.

Idaho Falls 18, Blackfoot 8

Reggi Hawker homered for the Tigers, who pulled away with a six-run fourth inning.

Olivia Cordon knocked in four runs for Idaho Falls (7-11, 2-4).

Aniston Evans, Keslyn Reid, and Traylee Reid each homered for the Broncos (12-7, 4-3).

Preston 20, Snake River 1

Preston put up eight runs in the first inning and finished with 18 hits in three innings.

Ellie Keller homered for Preston (18-1, 6-0), and Averie Madsen finished with three RBIs.

Snake River dropped to 3-15, 0-7.

West Side 18, Soda Springs 8

The Pirates took a 10-3 lead early and didn’t let up.

Afton Tripp hit three doubles and finished with two RBIs, and Natalie Jensen finished 2 for 4 with three RBIs for West Side (7-9, 2-3).

Alyana Davis and Pyper Smith each homered for the Cardinals (3-12-1, 0-5).