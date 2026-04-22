Argument ends in alleged stabbing, man charged with felony battery - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A fight between two people left a 21-year-old man with multiple lacerations to his arms and neck, a stab wound to his chest, and a 20-year-old man now facing a felony battery charge.

Ivan Omar Merino, 20, is charged with aggravated battery and an infraction for open container. If he is found guilty, he faces up to 15 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $55,000.

According to court documents, on March 20, near midnight, a deputy with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stabbing and was told the victim was being taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by two people.

The deputy observed the man had a stab wound on the left side of his chest and other wounds on his left arm.

Speaking with the two people who brought the victim to the hospital, the deputy learned there had been a party in Ammon and those involved were making their way to it. The victim had approached their vehicle and had already been stabbed.

It later turned out that the two people had lied to the deputy out of fear of getting their friend in trouble.

According to the two people, they were in a vehicle with Merino, with one of them talking with the victim. During this talk, the victim had gotten into an argument with Merino that escalated into an altercation.

During the fight, the victim reached into the vehicle to get at Merino, but left after slamming the vehicle’s door closed, according to court documents.

It was when he returned that he noticed he had been stabbed. Merino had left the scene at that point.

A check of the vehicle showed a large amount of blood on the inside that also spread to the windshield. While looking at the vehicle, a “Bigge Ball” beverage was found and later identified as belonging to Merino.

At the hospital, the deputy reported that the victim had multiple lacerations on both arms, a stab wound on his left forearm, and a laceration on the left side of his neck. The wound on the chest was located on the left back shoulder.

Deputies were unable to find the knife that Merino had used in the area. He told them he had thrown it away.

A warrant for Merino’s arrest was obtained, and he was arrested on April 14.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled at 1 p.m. on May 6 before Magistrate Judge Tawnya Rawlings.