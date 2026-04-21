Officials identify semi-truck driver who died in horrific crash on I-15 - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The identity of the semi-truck driver who died on Interstate 15 just south of Pocatello has been released.

On Tuesday morning, the Bannock County Coroner’s Office issued a news release stating the man driving the semi-truck on I-15 on Thursday, April 16, was Shawn Tingey, 63. He died after his semi-truck left the roadway and tipped over near the Portneuf Area exit at around 1:10 p.m.

“My heart is with Shawn’s friends and family as they mourn the loss of their loved one,” said Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner in the release.

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Tingey was from Layton, Utah, and was driving a 2020 Volvo tractor at the time of the crash.

A news release on Thursday evening offered a brief description of how the crash occurred.

“For unknown reasons, the vehicle left the right shoulder, struck a hillside, overturned, and came to rest on top of a guardrail,” the Idaho State Police release states.

Tingey was wearing a seatbelt, but died at the scene.