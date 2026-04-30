Around the Horn: Salmon run-rules Firth; Hillcrest, Blackfoot decided in extras - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — District tournament action continued Wednesday with seven games across eastern Idaho.

Idaho Falls and Blackfoot were both eliminated from the 5A District 6 tournament, bringing their seasons to an end. After spending much of the season as one of the top teams in the state, Salmon appears to be back to its overpowering ways with another mercy-rule victory, and is now one win away from hosting a state regional tournament. And Pocatello eliminated crosstown rival Century, setting up a showdown with Preston for the 5a D5 title.

Here is what happened Wednesday on diamonds across eastern Idaho:

Blackfoot @ Hillcrest

The Knights (17-6-2, 7-3) and Broncos (10-10, 6-4) needed extra innings to decide their win-or-go-home playoff game, settling things on a Cole Croft walk-off home run in the eighth.

Croft’s big fly was one of the junior’s two hits on the day. He was also credited with knocking in both runs in Hillcrest’s 2-1 victory. The pitching duo of senior Tyler Bodily and junior Eli Bojorquez did the rest, holding Blackfoot to one unearned run on eight hits while striking out four without issuing a single walk.

Blackfoot seniors Conner Cannon and Jason Williams did their best to match zeroes with Bodily and Bojorquez, holding the Hillcrest offense to seven hits and two runs, both earned, in 7-plus innings. Cannon was saddled with the decision, allowing one run, Croft’s eighth-inning leadoff homer, in his 2-2/3 innings of work.

The Knights advance to take on Bonneville Friday for the district championship and its only state regional bid.

Idaho Falls @ Bonneville

The Bees (19-4, 9-1) worked around a trio of errors and seven unearned runs to beat the Tigers (13-11-1, 4-6) 13-8.

All three errors came behind starter Jackson Ropp. The senior lasted 4-2/3 allowing six hits and eight runs, only one earned, while striking out eight. Juniors Tanner Miller and Remi Hammer allowed just two base runners while recording the final seven outs of the game.

Senior Gavin Webb tallied a pair of sacrifice flies, driving in a game-high three runs without recording a hit.

The Bees will host the Knights at Bonneville High School Friday, with first pitch scheduled for 4 p.m.

Firth @ Salmon

The Savages (19-4, 8-0) backed up a 16-0 win in Saturday’s 3A D6 opening round with an 11-1 victory over the Cougars (13-8, 5-3) Wednesday. With the win, Salmon has secured one of the district’s two state regional berths, but could earn a host spot with a win in Saturday’s 2 p.m. district championship game.

Salmon was led by juniors Wyatt Pilkerton and Dane Piippo.

Pilkerton went 2-for-4 with five RBIs, while Piipo tossed a 5-inning complete game, allowing four hits and one unearned run and striking out three.

The Savages will wait for the winner of Saturday morning’s matchup between Firth and North Fremont. If necessary, a final game will be played at 4 p.m.

West Jefferson @ Challis-Mackay; Challis-Mackay @ North Fremont

The Rivercats (8-13, 3-5) had to beat the Panthers (1-15, 0-8) for the right to face the host Huskies (10-9, 4-4), and did so, 11-1, behind the combined pitching effort of Jones and Natoli.

North Fremont ended Challis-Mackay’s season there, though, beating the Rivercats 8-0.

Senior Benny Torres got the start, lasting 5 innings while allowing one hit and two walks, and striking out 11. Junior Collin Patterson came on in relief, going the final 2 frames and striking out four.

Senior Cameron Shuldberg went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two driven in to lead the offense.

The Huskies will face Firth at 11 a.m. Saturday, with the winner advancing to take on Salmon at 2 p.m. That winner will need to knock off the Savages twice, though, meaning they would need to win three games in a day to host a state regional tournament.

Century @ Pocatello

The Thunder (14-12, 4-2) bounced back from a 4-1 loss to Century (3-19, 1-5) on Monday, beating the Diamondbacks 15-4 in Wednesday’s elimination game.

Poky was led by sophomore Parker Weinheimer, senior Colter Wheatley and freshman Ayden Seal, who combined for seven hits, four runs scored and six RBIs to back another strong start from senior Huston Himmerich.

With the win, Pocatello advances to take on Preston (12-9-1, 4-2) at Preston High School on Thursday. If the Thunder win, a deciding championship game would be played Saturday.

Soda Springs @ Lighthouse Christian

The Cardinals (6-12, 0-5) were eliminated from the 3A D4-5 tournament with a 17-9 loss in the play-in round to the Lions (12-5, 0-0).

Senior Elijah Dillworth did his best to keep Soda Springs alive, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Defensive miscues ultimately led to the Cardinals’ season-ending loss, with six errors resulting in 13 unearned runs.