Idaho woman who stole jewelry worth thousands avoids prison - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — An Ada County judge let a Boise woman who stole jewelry from hospice patients off without prison time — but not without a stern warning and alternative punishment.

Police began investigating Chyann Janes, 32, in July after a Garden City man reported that more than $30,000 worth of items had been stolen from the bedroom of his late wife.

Officers found the missing pieces at a local pawn shop and learned that Janes had sold them. They also discovered a ring that belonged to another patient from Star.

“The seriousness of this case is aggravated because it represents a severe abuse of a position of trust,” Delaney Peugh, prosecuting attorney, said at Janes’ sentencing on April 8. “She was hired to give care to elderly people, who were in a particularly vulnerable position.”

Janes pleaded guilty to felony grand theft and misdemeanor petty theft. Prosecutors agreed to drop a burglary charge.

Defense attorney Cassandra Gray pointed out that this was Janes’ first felony. Her only prior charge was a 2024 misdemeanor for disturbing the peace.

Janes worked with patients for her entire adult life without incident, but “lost her judgment” last year after “dabbling in methamphetamine,” Gray said.

The Boise woman expressed remorse for her crimes in court and said she wanted to take accountability for her drug use. Janes has since sought treatment through addiction programs and therapy, according to her defense attorney.

“I do have extensive experience in healthcare for 15 years, and not once did I ever think I’d do what I did,” Janes said. “… I would like the opportunity to give back and do the right thing.”

At her sentencing, Fourth District Judge Peter Barton gave Janes a lengthy warning about the dangers of drug use and advised her to “never, ever” let herself think she can try drugs again. He said he has watched others “tell themselves lies” about what they can handle.

“This drug is very, very smart and very good at seducing people,” Barton said. “… You have an enormous capacity to do it again because you’re weak. You’ve proven it. That’s why you’re in that chair.”

The prosecution asked the judge to impose a fixed two-year prison term before granting Janes a chance at parole. Barton, however, felt Janes could prove herself through probation. He gave her two years fixed and three years indeterminate with a five-year suspended sentence, meaning that as long as Janes follows all of her probation requirements, she will not have to serve time in prison.

However, Janes will spend some time behind bars. Barton ordered her to serve 60 days in the Ada County Jail and pay $6,525 in restitution.