Broncos QB Bo Nix expected to be ready for training camp after right ankle cleanup, AP source says - East Idaho News

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Bo Nix is still expected to be ready for training camp and the regular season following a cleanup procedure on his right ankle during a scheduled post-operative visit with his surgeon, a person with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because the team isn’t releasing details of Nix’s cleanup performed by Dr. Norman Waldrop III, who operated on Nix after Denver’s quarterback broke a bone in his right ankle on Jan. 18 during the AFC playoffs.

The Broncos will probably be conservative with Nix following the follow-up surgery, which was either going to take place this spring or after next season.

Nix has been working out at the team’s suburban Denver headquarters but backup Jarrett Stidham and No. 3 QB Sam Ehlinger will in all likelihood share snaps ahead of training camp in late July when Nix is expected to return to action.

Other than their rookie minicamp next week, the Broncos have pushed their on-field workouts during OTAs and minicamp to June.

Coach Sean Payton confirmed Nix’s follow-up with his surgeon after the Broncos concluded the NFL draft Saturday but didn’t go into any details about the cleanup operation.

“He had a recheck that was scheduled,” Payton said. “He’s doing great. We’re excited about his progress. Nothing to report.”

Nix got injured while leading the Broncos to their game-winning field goal in overtime against the Buffalo Bills in the divisional playoffs. Backup Jarrett Stidham started in his place the following week in the AFC championship, which Denver lost 10-7 at home to the New England Patriots in a blizzard.

Team owner and CEO Greg Penner told reporters at the NFL owners meetings in Arizona that Nix was “ahead of schedule, no concerns at all for OTAs and games.” Payton echoed those sentiments, saying Nix would be a full participant in OTAs.

Those plans changed recently when Nix and his surgeon, in consultation with the team, opted to do the cleanup now rather than waiting for next offseason.

Nix is 25-11 in his two NFL seasons after being the 12th overall selection in the 2025 draft out of Oregon.