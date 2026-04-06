California man goes to prison after breaking into home, sucking on woman's toes - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Stanislaus County, California, district attorney, on March 20.

MODESTO, Calif. — District Attorney Jeff Laugero announced that Cristian Solorio, age 28 of Modesto, was convicted by plea of felony stalking and breaking into a residence with the intent to commit a sex act. Solorio was given the maximum sentence under California law of six years and eight months in state prison. Solorio is still facing federal charges related to drug trafficking.

During February 2025, Solorio first saw the victim at her work and immediately became obsessed with her. Solorio would show up at her work multiple times a day and loiter outside of her work to contact her when she left. Solorio asked the victim out several times and sent her a letter, where he stated he wanted to take her to Mexico. This harassment went on for several weeks.

On May 21, 2025, Solorio went to the victim’s residence at night after he learned where she lived. After the victim’s father left the residence, Solorio broke into the home. The victim woke up to find Solorio in her bedroom sucking on her toes. Although terrified, the victim managed to talk with Solorio in a friendly demeanor in an attempt to keep him calm and de-escalate his actions. Other family members in the home eventually went into the victim’s bedroom and demanded he leave. Solorio then fled the residence.

The victim called 911 and the Sheriff’s Special Victims Unit immediately began an investigation. During the investigation, Solorio was identified and apprehended. Solorio admitted to breaking into the home to contact the victim.