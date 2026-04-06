Community remembers the Etna church after decades of worship - East Idaho News

ETNA, Wyo. (Star Valley Independent) — “What an exciting and eventful day that is before us. This will be the last church service in this chapel,” Bishop Michael Hofhiens said as he opened the final meeting in the Etna Ward building for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday, March 29.

The building, first dedicated by then-apostle, and later church President Ezra Taft Benson, Oct. 29, 1950, has served members of the church in Etna and Alpine areas for the past 76 years.

Construction of a new, larger building will start in April. That building will address the growth of the church in the area, while serving the communities of Etna, Alpine, Freedom and northern Star Valley Ranch.

The building will accommodate up to four congregations, called wards, and have regional offices that could serve as a stake center for the church in that part of Star Valley.

In his opening comments for the final service, Bishop Hofhiens recalled the history of the Etna congregation.

“The Etna Ward was established in the early 1900s — records indicate in 1906 — and just a few years later transitioned from a branch to a ward around 1910,” he explained. “A plaque just outside the front door states this meetinghouse was erected in 1950, and I was recently informed that this building was dedicated by Ezra Taft Benson.”

Program for the Etna Ward building dedication in October 1950. | Courtesy Star Valley Independent

Hofhiens continued, “Over the years, this chapel has had multiple renovations and upgrades. It has served the members of this valley and the surrounding community very well. There have been countless activities and events here: weddings, receptions, funerals, scouting activities, mutual nights, holiday parties, trunk-or-treats, basketball, volleyball, morning exercise groups, family history workshops, talent shows, farewells, homecomings, Activity Days, pioneer celebrations, linger-longers (my personal favorite), and many, many others.”

While the church has served many purposes, Hofhiens noted the real importance of the building for the past seven decades: “Brothers and sisters, of all these activities, the most important reason we have entered this chapel has always been to worship our Heavenly Father and his Son, Jesus Christ — and especially to gather together each week to partake of the sacrament.”

The Etna bishop also noted, in part, the importance of the day: “Today is Palm Sunday. The Sunday before Easter is what the Christian world traditionally calls Palm Sunday. This day commemorates Jesus Christ’s triumphal entry into the city of Jerusalem, the Sunday before his death. Before entering Jerusalem for the final time, Jesus asked two of his disciples to bring him a donkey’s foal, also known as a colt (see Matthew 21:1–7). In fulfillment of Old Testament prophecy, Jesus entered Jerusalem riding the colt (see Zechariah 9:9).

He continued, “Many people came to greet Jesus and covered his path with palm leaves, flowering branches and cloth. Recognizing him as their king, they shouted praises such as “Blessed be the bing that cometh in the name of the Lord” (Luke 19:38), and “Hosanna to the Son of David” (Matthew 21:9).

Former Latter-day Saint Church President Russell M. Nelson taught that Jesus Christ “came to pay a debt he didn’t owe because we owed a debt we couldn’t pay.” Indeed, through the atonement of Christ, all God’s children “may be saved, by obedience to the laws and ordinances of the Gospel.”

The Bishop explained, “Even though this building is being replaced, it is not the end of the Etna Ward. Rather, it is a transition — and perhaps even a new beginning, as Elder (Patrick) Kearon has described — to help our families, friends, neighbors and this entire Star Valley community continue drawing closer to the Savior.”

The bishop concluded, “I am grateful for what this chapel has meant to so many. I am also grateful for what lies ahead, and I look forward to experiencing this next chapter together with you.”

The Etna church and the process of raising funds for the building fill the memories of those who attended and worshiped at the building. Read some of their personal experiences and memories of their meetinghouse here at svinews.com.

Editor’s Note: This feature appeared in the April 1, 2026 edition of the Star Valley Independent.