Creamy honey lime enchiladas with rotisserie chicken - East Idaho News

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These honey lime chicken enchiladas are an easy and delicious twist on a classic Mexican recipe. Ingredients For the Chicken Filling: 3 cups shredded rotisserie chicken

⅓ cup honey

¼ cup lime juice

1 Tbsp chili powder

½ tsp cumin

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp salt

2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese For Assembling: 6 small flour tortillas soft taco

1 cup green enchilada sauce

½ cup sour cream

Extra cheese for topping

Optional garnishes: chopped cilantro, lime wedges, diced green onions Instructions In a bowl, combine shredded rotisserie chicken with honey, lime juice, chili powder, cumin, garlic powder, and salt. Stir until the chicken is fully coated and glossy. Let the mixture sit for 5–10 minutes to soak up flavor. In a separate bowl, whisk together the green enchilada sauce and sour cream until smooth and creamy. Spread a thin layer of the creamy enchilada sauce across the bottom of a baking dish. Spoon a generous amount of the honey-lime chicken down the center of each tortilla, then sprinkle with some cheese. Roll the tortillas snugly and place them seam-side down in the baking dish. Pour the remaining creamy enchilada sauce evenly over the rolled tortillas. Sprinkle the top with additional cheese. Bake at 350°F (175°C) until the cheese is melted, bubbling, and lightly golden around the edges, about 20–25 minutes.

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