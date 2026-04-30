Dog survives 44 hours in rubble after tornado levels homes in Oklahoma - East Idaho News

Dog survives 44 hours in rubble after tornado levels homes in OklahomaPublished at | Updated at
ENID, Oklahoma (KOCO) — An Oklahoma family is holding on to a miracle after their dog survived almost two days in the rubble caused by an EF-4 tornado that leveled dozens of homes in Enid.
Late Thursday, a large tornado ripped through a neighborhood just south of Vance Air Force Base. Daybreak on Friday morning gave the first images of a decimated neighborhood and debris thrown throughout the area.
Forty homes in Enid were damaged, including dozens that were leveled, and at least 10 people were injured. Authorities also said no deaths were reported.
In the middle of the chaos was a miracle for a family whose home was destroyed and faces the rebuilding process. Their dog, Pup, was found alive after 44 hours in the rubble.
“She spent 44 hours in the mudroom, in the rubble, and she is alive,” Kay Dragoun said.
KOCO 5 walked through the damage with the Dragoun family, and Pup was right there by their side.
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