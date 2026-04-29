East Idaho Cinco de Mayo Celebration marks 40 years with two-day festival - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A celebration worthy of two nights, a local group invites the community to celebrate its 40th anniversary, highlighting Mexican culture and unity.

The East Idaho Cinco de Mayo Celebration will take place on May 2 and May 3, with doors opening at noon in the Snake River Event Center at the Shilo Inn, 780 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls.

The event is free to the public and will feature mariachi bands, folkloric dancing, vendors and food.

EastIdahoNews.com spoke with Rebecca Romero, a member of the Cinco de Mayo Celebration Committee, about the weekend’s festivities.

To celebrate 40 years of hosting a Cinco De Mayo event, Romero said they will have a giant birthday cake for community members to get a slice, an opening ceremony featuring the mayors of Idaho Falls and Ammon, and recognition of community members who make this event possible.

“Other than that, we’re not doing a whole lot,” Romero said. ” Except for celebrating the fact that it’s been happening.”

She said the goal of the event is to focus on community, celebrate Hispanic culture and what brings people together.

Part of this celebration of culture is bringing music, dancing and food for the community to try and share.

During the weekend festivities will feature performances by Trio los Charros, a mariachi band from Utah, and the folkloric dances by Ballet Folklorico Quetzalcoatl. A quinceanera pagent will also take place on Saturday at 2 p.m.

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For those who plan to eat at the event, Sindur Sushi, Sergio Delights, Tacos las Penitas, La Casita and Park Avenue Grill will offer traditional Mexican food, and other food stands will also be available.

Aside from the events, there will be vendors and information booths from local nonprofits inside the event center.

Depending on the weather, Romero said they plan to have piñatas, Mexican lottery and other events available for folks outside of the event center.

“Our theme that we’ve had for the past couple of years is just celebrating together, or celebrado juntos,” Romero said. “Share the beauty of the culture with everybody.”

Saturday program

12:00 p.m. Booths opens

12:30 p.m. Opening Ceremony

12:45 p.m. Belly Dancers (Idaho Falls)

1:00 p.m. Trio Karlysue y Los Charros (Utah)

2:00 p.m. Quinceanera Pageant

2:35 p.m. Palacios Real Chambelanes (Jackson Hole)

2:45 p.m. Ballet Folklorico Heritage (Rexburg)

3:00 p.m. Community Band (Idaho Falls)

3:45 p.m. Danza Azteca Quetzalcoatl (Blackfoot)

4:45 p.m. Ballet Folklorico Quetzalcoatl (Utah)

6:00 p.m. Raíces de mi Tierra Bolivian Dancers (Utah)

7:00 p.m. Ballet Internacional de Efrain Villalobos (Utah)

8:00 p.m. Karlysue y Los Charros (Utah)

Sunday Program

11:00 a.m. Booths open

11:30 a.m. Raices de mi Tierra Bolivian Dancers (Utah)

12:30 p.m. Palacios Real Chambelanes (Jackson Hole)

12:45 p.m. El Payaso Jujuy (Idaho Falls)

1:30 p.m. Karlysue y Los Charros (Utah)

2:15 p.m. Danza Azteca Quetzalcoatl (Blackfoot)

3:00 p.m. Zona Nortena Mexican Band (Idaho Falls)

For more information on the Cinco de Mayo Celebration, visit their Facebook page.